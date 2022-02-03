See at what age we should avoid

Preventing diabetes is an action that requires changes in daily habits. Although this disease may have, in most cases, a genetic origin, it is estimated that 90% of diabetes diagnoses could have been avoided if the patient had adopted a healthier lifestyle. Therefore, check from what age is recommended the sugar intake control to prevent the development of diabetes. keep reading

How does diabetes work?

Diabetes develops when the pancreas fails to produce enough insulin (type 1) or when the body cannot use it properly (type 2). As the function of insulin to remove sugar from the blood, the disease causes glucose levels to exceed the recommended.

Thus, high blood glucose causes several health problems, such as kidney disease, vision problems and the body’s difficulty in healing wounds that, without treatment, can lead to amputation. As diabetes is an incurable disease, the best alternative is to prevent the development of the disease.

At what age is it recommended to control sugar intake?

In an interview with a renowned health and wellness magazine, obesity specialist Janine Darby explained that, although the recommendation is to monitor diabetes from the age of 35, “it is even more important for people between 40 and 50 years, as the risk of type 2 diabetes increases after 45″.

However, this guidance only applies to those people who do not have a family history marked by the disease or who have not had previous or recent episodes of suspicion. Otherwise, the frequency of testing will depend on consultation with a specialist doctor.

Therefore, it is important that the patient maintain a balanced diet and practice physical exercises in an active and frequent way. As much as they seem cliché recommendations, such actions are extremely effective in combating the development of diabetes.

