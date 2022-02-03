See how much you have to receive in the birthday loot without leaving home

Since it was launched, the anniversary withdrawal of the Employee Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has raised doubts. One of them concerns the amount that will be received by the taxpayer in this modality.

One of the alternatives to clarify the matter is to access the FGTS app on your cell phone, on Android or iOS. There you can check the simulation of the birthday withdrawal and make the option, if you think it’s advantageous.

What is the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

Understand that the FGTS is money accumulated according to the work of each Brazilian. To be entitled to it, it is necessary to be employed with a portfolio record under labor standards. The Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) provides for the payment of installments directly into the FGTS.

It is the employer/company who makes these payments. A percentage of the employee’s gross salary goes to the Fund. This money stays in an account under the tutelage of the government. The accumulated amount serves as collateral.

It is possible to withdraw the FGTS in some circumstances that compromise the work or that are described by law. The most common way to withdraw is as a result of an unfair dismissal. The worker can also use the FGTS to deduct the installments of a real estate financing, for example.

Withdrawal of FGTS in the birthday month

The birthday loot is one of the possibilities to have access to FGTS money. For this, the worker must access the “Meu FGTS” app or Caixa website and choose the modality.

When selecting the birthday withdrawal, however, the worker is prevented from withdrawing the FGTS due to termination. Only after 24 months (2 years) is it possible to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal.

How to simulate the value by the app?

To simulate the value of the birthday withdrawal through the application, simply access the program and:

Access the Anniversary Withdrawal option;

Tap on “Simulate Anniversary Withdrawal amount”.

The amount you are entitled to receive will appear on the screen.

When can I withdraw my FGTS in the birthday withdrawal mode?

Anniversary withdrawal amounts are available until the last business day of the second month following registration. If the worker does not withdraw the resource by that date, it automatically returns to the FGTS account.

The service is available through FGTS application, on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, on Internet Banking Caixa or at bank branches. Migration is not mandatory and those who do not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-withdrawal system.

Those who opt for the birthday withdrawal until the last day of the month of their birthday can receive the amount in the same year of the option.

Value table

When choosing the modality, the worker will be able to withdraw a percentage of the available FGTS. In addition, the value will be increased by an additional installment, according to the table:

FGTS balance (in BRL) Aliquot Additional Installment (in BRL) up to 500 50% 0 From 500.01 to 1,000 40% 50 From 1,000.01 to 5,000 30% 150 From 5,000.01 to 10,000 20% 650 From 10000.01 to 15,000 15% 1,150.00 From 15,000.01 to 20,000 10% 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% 2,900

Who is entitled?

All workers who have a formal contract and have a positive balance in the FGTS. However, it is necessary to make the withdrawal option, as previously mentioned.

It is worth mentioning that when the change is made, the worker will not receive the termination of the FGTS when fired. Only the termination fine remains valid in these cases.

However, it is possible to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal after two years, or 24 months, of the change. Therefore, the migration to the birthday-loot will take effect until the 1st day of the 25th month of the request.