see how to keep the registration updated to make the withdrawal

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is money that can help many families to fulfill their dream of buying their own home. Or even in situations where you need to have extra money to pay medical expenses for serious illnesses. Whatever the reason for the withdrawal, it is essential to have your registration updated.

Any information error may cause the FGTS amount not to be released. Withdrawal options are restricted. After all, the fund is a kind of savings for everyone who works with a formal contract.

Updated registration

The unemployment and financial difficulties of many Brazilians make the FGTS one of the few resources available in different situations.

First of all, the FGTS registration has to be updated so that it is possible to have access to the money in situations where withdrawal is allowed.

Therefore, those who do not meet some requirements have the birthday loot as a way out. It is a part of the FGTS that can be released in the month of the worker’s birthday.

But, if your intention is to have access to the total available in the fund and it is within the rules, the first step is to access the FGTS website or also through the Caixa Econômica Federal app.

After that, with the PIS, NIS or CPF number create a password if it is the first use. If not, enter your login details. In the FGTS option you can go to “Extract” and check all the information.

If any data is incorrect, the next step is to update the registration. To change the data, in the application itself, just choose the “More” option that is in the right corner of the screen.

Then click on “Address and personal data”. The next step is just to edit the information that is not correct and save the update.