see list of free coaches in the market after Corinthians fire Sylvinho

Corinthians will go to the market in search of a new coach after Sylvinho’s dismissal

After three matches for Paulista championship in 2022, the Corinthians chose to fire Sylvinho. The trigger for the coach’s fall was the upset defeat, at home, to Santos, by 2 to 1.

Now the Helm leaves in search of a new coach. It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the free names on the market that can take over the Parque São Jorge club in the 2022 season.

Jorge Jesuswhich in Brazil passed through the Flamengo and had the last job in the benfica, appears as one of the most desired by the fans. The name of Mr. came to be on the board of directors at the end of 2021. However, Sylvinho was kept in office.

Other Portuguese names are free on the market and may be options Helm. Victor PereiraexFenerbahceRui Vitória, formerSpartak Moscow, Paulo FonsecaexPomegranateand Nuno Espírito Santoextottenhamare some lusitanian coaches available.

In Brazilian football, Renato Gaucho even negotiated with Corinthians before the start of the Brazilian championship 2021, but declined. The coach has been free on the market since he left Flamengo.

Renato Gaucho, Flamengo coach Wagner Meier/Getty Images

cucachampion of the Brazilian Championship and the Brazil’s Cup like Atlético-MGin 2021, is also without a club since leaving the rooster surprisingly. However, he will hardly command a new team, as he committed with the Minas Gerais club not to make a new commitment in 2022.



Dungawho commanded the Brazilian Team and has been free since 2016, Dorival Juniorwho left the Atletico-PR in 2020, Vanderlei Luxemburgowhich was disconnected from cruise at the beginning of the year, and Fernando Dinizwho left the Vasco at the end of 2021, there are other options on the market.

Looking at South American football, two Argentine names are available. Hernán Crespowhich won a showcase with the winning work at Defense and Justice and then came to São Paulohas been without a club since leaving the Tricolor.

Already Gabriel Heinzewhich was the target of saintsin 2019 after the departure of Jorge SampaoliIt’s from palm treesafter Luxembourg’s resignation in 2020, was sacked from the Atlanta United after six months at the club MLS.