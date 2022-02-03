See who will receive two PIS withdrawals starting next week

Caixa Econômica Federal will make the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus next Tuesday (8th).

Workers who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020 are entitled to the benefit.

The salary bonus that should have been paid last year was postponed this year, when the government chose to transfer the funds earmarked for PIS/Pasep to the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program, which ran from April to August 2021.

However, in addition to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, around 10 million Brazilians are entitled to receive PIS/Pasep fund quotas.

There is a lot of confusion on the part of workers about the salary bonus and the PIS/Pasep quotas. Therefore, we will explain how each of the programs works and what are the rules for receiving each one.

How does the salary bonus work?

The PIS/Pasep salary allowance is a benefit paid annually to workers who fall under the benefit rules. The allowance works as a kind of 14th salary for low-income workers.

Therefore, workers who fit the program’s rules can receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus annually.

It is worth remembering that PIS is intended for workers in the private sector and is responsible for payments to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In the case of Pasep, it is intended for public servants and is responsible for payments to Banco do Brasil.

It is also important to note that in both cases of PIS or Pasep, the rules for receiving the benefit are the same.

What are the salary bonus rules?

To guarantee annual access to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance, it is sufficient to meet the following requirements:

Have exercised a remunerated activity with a formal contract for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2020;

Have worked with a formal contract in the base year considered for calculation;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Be enrolled in PIS/PASEP for at least 5 years;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

Two PIS withdrawals

The first withdrawal available to workers concerns the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, a program known nationally as a kind of 14th salary to which the government pays workers annually.

The second available withdrawal concerns the PIS/Pasep fund quotas, which is something completely different from the salary bonus.

