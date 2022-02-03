Selic at 10.75%: how is the income from savings and other investments | Economy

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the basic interest rate (Selic) from 9.25% to 10.75% per year will have an impact on the profitability of financial investments and will improve the return on fixed income investments. The famous savings account will no longer follow the rise in the Selic rate and will continue with the return locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate).

See below the savings rules and see profitability comparisons in the main fixed income investments with Selic at 10.75%.

Since the end of last year, when the Selic rate exceeded 8.50% per year, savings profitability returned to the old rule, no longer paying 70% of the basic interest rate and starting to have a fixed income of 0.5 % per month + TR, or 6.17% per year + TR – the same that was already paid for the so-called “old savings” (deposits made until April 2012).

The current rule is as follows:

Selic up to 8.5% : yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year + TR) for deposits made until 2012

: yield limited to 70% of Selic + TR for new deposits and yield of 0.5% per month + TR (6.17% per year + TR) for deposits made until 2012 Selic higher than 8.5%: fixed income of 0.5% per month + TR , or 6.17% per year + TR, for new and old deposits – regardless of the interest rate in effect

Amid the escalation of the Selic, the TR, which had been null since September 2017, went from zero since the end of last year. The value started to be updated daily by the Central Bank. In January, for example, it ranged from 0.0231% to 0.1436% per month.

With the Selic rate at 10.75% per year, the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting Executives (Anefac) estimates that old and new savings accounts will have a monthly income of 0.52% per month, which corresponds to a profitability of 6.68% per year, already including the TR variation in the calculation.

See below simulations for savings deposits over a period of 12 months, considering the maintenance of the Selic at the level of 10.75% per year.

Application of BRL 1,000: yield of R$66.80 in 12 months, totaling R$1,066.80 or 6.68% per year;

yield of R$66.80 in 12 months, totaling R$1,066.80 or 6.68% per year; Application of BRL 2,000 : yield of R$ 133.60 in 12 months, totaling R$ 2,133.60 or 6.68% per year;

: yield of R$ 133.60 in 12 months, totaling R$ 2,133.60 or 6.68% per year; Application of BRL 10,000: yield of BRL 668.00 in 12 months, totaling BRL 10,668.00 or 6.68% per year.

Investment comparison

The double-digit Selic will increase the chances of earning on fixed income investments such as government bonds sold through Treasury Direct, CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificate), LCI (Mortgage Letters of Credit), LCA (Agribusiness Letters of Credit) , CRI and CRA (Receivables Real Estate and Agribusiness Certificates) and incentivized debentures, which are bonds issued by companies to finance their projects and operations.

Simulations by the investment search engine Yubb show that, with the Selic at 10.75%, the net return (discounting inflation) projected for other fixed income investments far exceeds that offered by savings, ranging from 1.36% to 10.16% for the 12-month period. See the chart below:

With the Selic on an upward trajectory and the expectation of a deceleration of inflation in 2022, analysts point out that fixed income investments tend to gain greater attractiveness, with emphasis on floating-rate securities linked to the basic interest rate or that accompany the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI).

“The expectation is that the increase in the Selic rate will be able to contain the rise in prices and reduce inflation. This movement will have direct impacts on Brazilian investments. First of all, fixed income will again be attractive in the eyes of investors, especially with the Selic rate. above 10% a year”, evaluates Bernardo Pascowitch, CEO and founder of Yubb.

The market forecast for 2022 inflation is currently at 5.38%. As for the basic interest rate, the expectation that the Selic will end the year at 11.75% per year, which includes at least one more hike.

Analysts have highlighted that Brazil may end 2022 with the highest real interest rate among the world’s major economies, that is, when the loss due to inflation is discounted from the return paid by Selic-linked securities. That is, the return of fixed income investments tend to beat inflation, proving to be a profitable and low-risk option for national and foreign investors.

“With a prime rate above 2 digits, a complex fiscal scenario, election year and all the uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 omicron variant, the flow of capital out of equities and into fixed income products will be more common”, says Rodrigo Caetano, investment specialist at Toro.

Yubb’s survey shows the most sought after investments in the financial market in January. See the ranking below:

CBDs equity funds free shares Direct Treasure hedge funds Index Funds (ETFs) LC/RDB LCI/LCA crypto assets Real estate funds (FIIs)

Among the alternatives to savings and just as safe are public securities such as the Selic Treasury, in addition to products such as CDB, LCI and LCA, which are guaranteed by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) for investments of up to R$ 250 thousand and also usually offer daily liquidity, in addition to the possibility of income tax exemption, as is the case with LCI and LCA.

“Fixed income securities that pay above 1% per month will become more common in the market”, says Caetano. “Another investment that will also be highlighted are the fixed income investment funds, which in 2021 already had a record positive fundraising balance”.

Anefac warns, however, that fixed income funds usually charge high administration fees and that when these exceed 2% per year, the net income is even lower than what is paid by the savings account. “This fact should lead to reductions in the costs of bank administration fees so as not to lose customers”, highlights Miguel José Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the association.

Investments in stocks and real estate funds tend to continue to be pressured by the Selic in double digits and by the greater migration of resources to fixed income. Analysts point out, however, that the current period can provide interesting opportunities and “cheap papers”, especially for the patient investor.

It is always worth remembering that higher returns are usually associated with financial investments with longer maturities. Therefore, when investing, it is necessary to evaluate the objectives of the investment, the need for an eventual redemption in the short term and the willingness to assume greater risk.

“Diversification is the best alternative for investors to minimize the risks of their portfolio, and even in a challenging and highly volatile scenario to have positive returns throughout the year”, summarizes Caetano.

Savings continue to lose to inflation

Savings ended 2021 with the worst real return in 31 years. Discounting inflation, the book had a negative yield of 6.37% last year.

Savings withdrawals exceeded deposits by BRL 35.4 billion in 2021

It’s been 16 consecutive months in which the modality has lost to inflation, according to a survey by financial information provider Economatica. In other words, those who left the money in savings continued to lose purchasing power.

In the short term, savings tend to continue losing or at most tying with inflation. According to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, analysts estimate that the IPCA closed January at 0.54%, accelerating to 0.84% ​​in February. The projection for the March IPCA is 0.50%.