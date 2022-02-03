Selic of 11.75% per year for 2022 could quickly be in the rearview mirror, says expert – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh

50 reais banknote detail
The forecast is for the Selic to rise to 12% in the first half of 2022, ending the year at 11.75% and falling to 8% in 2023. (Image: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

The expectation of central bank to end 2022 with a Selic around 11.75% can be quickly left behind, says Idean Alves, partner and head of the trading desk at Ação Brasil Investimentos, an accredited firm XP Investimentos.

According to BC’s own message“given the increase in its forecasts and the risk of unanchoring expectations for longer terms, it is appropriate for the monetary tightening cycle to advance significantly into contractionary territory”.

The forecast is for the Selic to rise to 12% in the first half of 2022, ending the year at 11.75% and falling to 8% in 2023.

“The variables placed on the radar are worrying, and indicate that we will hardly see lower interest rates in the short term, and that exogenous variables can lead to an even tougher economic policy, such as the fragility of the fiscal framework, which may demand an increase in the premium risk of the country, the maintenance of the high cycle of commodities, as well as the red tariff flag 1”, says Alves.

Despite this, João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, points out that recent indicators indicate relief from inflation ahead, such as the level of reservoirs, positive collection data, a slowdown in activity and recently an appreciation of the real.

“With the relief of public accounts, improvement in reservoirs, deceleration of activity and appreciation of the Real, at least a lower speed of high is expected”, he says.

In the view of Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at dramapart of the current inflation is being driven by supply and inertia shocks, not by heating demand.

“Thus, very sharp upward movements in the Selic, above 11.5% pa, may end up being counterproductive, as they tend to heavily affect the productive side, without, however, achieving the desired result of making the IPCA converge to the center of the goal in 2022”, he argues.

Where to invest?

In the opinion of Idean Alves, p.Fixed-income securities, with medium-term maturities, can prove to be quite attractive, as well as short-term floating-rate securities, “which take this and the next Selic hikes in their veins, if confirmed”.

“As inflation remains high, we still see bonds paying the IPCA+6%, which undoubtedly should compose the portfolio of the most conservative and moderate investors”, he highlights.

