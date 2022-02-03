Silva e Luna says Petrobras cannot “hold oil prices”

Faced with the rise in fuel prices, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said this Thursday (3/2) that the state-owned company is making an effort to explain to the National Congress and the population that it cannot hold oil prices.

“We have seen that this has been understood, but Petrobras cannot hold prices. It works on the basis of legality, it has to practice market prices”, he explained. In his assessment, the company has to follow the law on state-owned companies, corporations and, also, the statute itself.

“We know the damage it is to try to artificially hold prices. First, we are going to lose a lot of investments, making imports difficult,” he added.

Analysts explain that, by holding prices, the oil company may have difficulties with importing fuels and, consequently, run the risk of shortages.

Silva e Luna also said that the company had a positive result of R$ 31.142 billion in the third quarter of 2021. With the result, it was possible to cover the loss of R$ 1.5 billion in the same period last year.

Fuels PEC

The statement comes amid a debate over the creation of a proposed amendment to the federal government’s constitution (PEC) to stabilize the rise in fuel prices. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said, on Monday (31/1), that the PEC should only affect diesel oil.

The statement came after a meeting with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. Lira told the press that there will be no stabilization fund. “On this issue of fuel, I came to find out what is available, and the possibility of the fund is excluded, and on the issue of gasoline and alcohol apparently too”, pointed out the parliamentarian.

“It will focus on diesel oil. Let’s see what kind of measure will be taken for gas, which is very important and which affects a very poor segment of the population”, he continued.

