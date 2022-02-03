Silva e Luna says Petrobras cannot “hold oil prices”

Faced with the rise in fuel prices, the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, said this Thursday (3/2) that the state-owned company is making an effort to explain to the National Congress and the population that it cannot hold oil prices.

“We have seen that this has been understood, but Petrobras cannot hold prices. It works on the basis of legality, it has to practice market prices”, he explained. In his assessment, the company has to follow the law on state-owned companies, corporations and, also, the statute itself.

“We know the damage it is to try to artificially hold prices. First, we are going to lose a lot of investments, making imports difficult,” he added.

Analysts explain that, by holding prices, the oil company may have difficulties with importing fuels and, consequently, run the risk of shortages.

Silva e Luna also said that the company had a positive result of R$ 31.142 billion in the third quarter of 2021. With the result, it was possible to cover the loss of R$ 1.5 billion in the same period last year.

Fuels PEC