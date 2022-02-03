https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/artefatos-sinistros-encontrados-no-peru-podem-ser-resposta-aos-conquistadores-foto-21244521.html
Sinister artifacts found in Peru could be the answer to the ‘conquistadors’ (PHOTO)
Objects found belonged to a single individual and consisted of four to ten of his bones. 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brazil
Objects found belonged to a single individual and consisted of four to ten of his bones.
“It’s proof of their long-term commitment to the dead,” University of East Anglia archaeologist Jacob Bongers, who led the study, told National Geographic. “They tried to rebuild their dead; they took the parts of their dead and tried to put them back together again,” he added.
The researcher specified that the vertebrae were found at numerous burial sites, so the practice could have extended to several communitiesgiven the cultural importance of the integrity of the dead body.
“It was very important for these people. maintain long-term connections with your deadwhich went against what the Europeans were trying to instill,” Bongers told Science.