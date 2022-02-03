https://br.sputniknews.com/20220202/artefatos-sinistros-encontrados-no-peru-podem-ser-resposta-aos-conquistadores-foto-21244521.html

Sinister artifacts found in Peru could be the answer to the ‘conquistadors’ (PHOTO)

Sinister artifacts found in Peru could be the answer to the ‘conquistadors’ (PHOTO)

Objects found belonged to a single individual and consisted of four to ten of his bones. 02.02.2022, Sputnik Brazil

2022-02-02T08:35-0300

2022-02-02T08:35-0300

2022-02-02T08:35-0300

society and everyday

Peru

archeology

South America

tomb

americas

Latin America

bone

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/21243788_0:96:1921:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_4c5ecfe6a0778e802cbeb79a0495d1b3.jpg

A new study published this Wednesday (2) in the journal Antiquity brings even deeper meaning to the nearly 200 human spines entwined in sticks discovered in Peru, in the Chincha Valley (200 km from Lima), a region that between the 11th centuries and XV housed the old chincha people. Although the special character of these objects was well known to local farmers, it was only in recent years that they came to the attention of scientists. An international team of British, American and Colombian archaeologists analyzed the 192 sets of adult and adolescent vertebrae found near and inside chullpas, sophisticated burial towers. The objects found generally consisted of four to ten bones that belonged to a single individual. Most of them would have been reburied, although the researchers believe that initially the sticks were placed vertically. Radiocarbon dating made it possible to determine that the vertebrae belong to people buried in the early to mid-16th century, although the vertebrae were placed on sticks around 40 years after the burial, coinciding with the time of the arrival of the Spaniards to the region in the 1990s. 30 of the same century. The researcher specified that the vertebrae were found in numerous burial sites, so the practice could have spread to several communities, given the cultural importance of the integrity of the dead body. In this context, the researchers estimate that the practice could be a “response” to the looting of Spanish invaders, who often desecrated and altered the integrity of tombs and scattered the remains of subjugated peoples to extract gold and silver from their tombs.”It was very important for these people to maintain long-term connections with their dead, which went against what the Europeans were trying to instill,” Bongers told Science.

Peru

South America

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/21243788_112:0:1807:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_fe99304f57bfedee43686a9623ec2760.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

turkey, archeology, south america, tomb, americas, latin america, bone