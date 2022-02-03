Social Electricity Tariff gives discount on the electricity bill

The most vulnerable Brazilians can access the Electricity Social Tariff program to have a lower bill.

In addition, the Ministry of Mines and Energy indicates that those who managed to reduce about 10% of their electricity consumption in the last four months were also discounted.

This measure is part of the Incentive Program for the Voluntary Reduction of Electricity Consumption. Thus, citizens who manage to reduce their consumption will have access to the discount.

Consumers are part of the program:

From group B, i.e. low voltage group

From group A, that is, medium and high voltage.

Families that are part of the Electric Energy Social Tariff Program.

This last program, in turn, also grants a discount on the final amount of the electricity bill to low-income families. To participate, families need to be in the Single Registry of the Federal Government or in the Continuous Cash Benefit, the BPC.

How does the discount work?

The discount due to energy savings will be automatically. In this sense, the Electric Energy Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Christiano Vieira, detailed how the measure works.

“The discount will be granted automatically, without the need to register, for consumers in residential, industrial and commercial consumption classes who achieve a minimum of 10% reduction in energy consumption. The bonus will be informed in the electricity bill for the month of December 2021 and credited as a deduction in the amount payable in the subsequent electricity bill”, he explained.

In addition, recently, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) created a page to clarify possible doubts. To learn more, then, the citizen can access the site.

Which families can participate in the Social Rate?

Some Brazilians who can receive a discount due to energy savings are also entitled to the Social Electricity Tariff.

Thus, the Government grants this discount to:

Family groups registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government. In addition, they must have a monthly family income of less than or equal to half a minimum wage per person, that is, R$ 606.

Elderly people aged 65 or over, or people with disabilities, who receive the Continued Social Assistance Benefit.

Single Registry Families, with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages, that is, R$3,636. In addition, they must have a member with a disease or disability whose treatment, medical or therapeutic procedure, requires instruments or devices that require electrical energy.

Automatic entry benefited 11.5 million families

During the month of November 2021, the president, together with the Ministers of Citizenship and Mines and Energy, announced the sharing of data from the Single Registry with the National Electric Energy Agency.

In this way, it became possible to automatically include families in the Social Electricity Tariff as of this year 2022. That is, if they meet the participation criteria.

By joining the program, then, all the most vulnerable consumers will be able to avoid paying around R$ 3.3 billion in the year.

“These most vulnerable, those most humble are served with this measure. It seems little to us, from what we perceive, but for these people this is very welcome”, declared Jair Bolsonaro during an event to announce the measure.

“We have to do our homework to improve the lives of Brazilians, like this regulation of the Social Tariff, which makes the State provide citizens with the benefit without inconvenience, guaranteeing their rights. This changes lives”, said the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma.

Furthermore, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, of all 24 million families that had the right to participate in the program, only 65% ​​were in the measure.

Thus, as of this year 2022, about 11.5 million families were included in the social program through the Cadastro Único database.

Social Electricity Tariff simplified your process

The Electric Energy Social Tariff program is an action between the Federal Government and the Ministry of Citizenship and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. It works through Aneel, being implemented by the electric energy distributors.

Thus, the measure has monthly discounts according to family consumption, as follows:

For consumption of up to 30 kilowatt-hours, the reduction is 65%

From 31 to 100 kWh/month, the amount payable will be reduced by 40%

From 101 kWh to 220 kWh, the reduction is only 10%

Finally, energy above 220 kWh/month will not be discounted.

With the change in the register, the entry of families into the program was simplified. In this way, family groups no longer need to go to energy distributors to request entry into the benefit.

Thus, automatic enrollment in the program will take place in accordance with Law No. 14,203/2021, with sanction in October 2021, which regulated the benefit.

The automatic registration will take place on a monthly basis, when the Ministry of Citizenship makes available the bases of the Single Registry and the Continuous Benefit (BPC) to the electricity sector.

In this way, all families that meet the criteria for participation will already receive discounts without having to request.

Tariff flag will remain green this February

Last Friday, January 28, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced that the tariff flag for citizens participating in the Federal Government’s Electric Energy Social Tariff Program will remain green during this month.

This means, therefore, that there will be no tariff increase for consumers who are part of the benefit.

Thus, currently, the green flag is in effect only for members of the Social Tariff program. For the other consumers, then, the flag for the period will be Water Scarcity, that is, with the value of R$ 14.20 for every 100 kW spent.

In this sense, the Water Scarcity flag was created through Provisional Measure No. 1.055/2021. In this way, it has the objective of strengthening the confrontation of the low period of available water resources, the worst in the last 91 years.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency, the flag should be in effect until April this year.