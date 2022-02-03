Solar storm arrives on Earth with beautiful auroras and without any danger

A solar flare was detected bringing a coronal mass ejection (CME) towards Earth. The event took place on our Sun on January 29 and the first aurora borealis resulting from this interaction between solar particles and our atmosphere are already appearing in places like Norway.

However, there is no reason to be alarmed: although the previous forecast indicated the possibility of a solar storm, the impact of this CME on our atmosphere has so far failed to produce effects beyond aurora in the north of the globe.

Risks of a solar storm

An impact with the Earth’s magnetic field was recorded on February 1, with “bumps” from the magnetometers as far south as Hawaii, which did not produce a geomagnetic storm, but it could affect orbiting communication satellites.

Still, meteorologists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have warned that a solar storm could hit us this Wednesday (2), as the Earth moves through the CME’s magnetized flow.

Northern lights photographed on February 1st from a ship, off the coast of Norway (Image: Reproduction/Terence Murtagh/Spaceweather)

Either way, if it did occur, this geomagnetic storm would likely be in the weaker category, called G1. Meanwhile, a ship off the coast of Norway has already sent images of the aurora borealis that appeared there.

Typically, the arrival of a CME is detected by spacecraft such as NOAA’s DSCOVR, when charged particles from the Sun are still about 1.6 million kilometers away.

This space weather is expected to persist through February 3rd, but get weaker over the hours. Therefore, a G1 geomagnetic storm watch will be in effect through Thursday, probably unsurprising from the low-intensity forecasts.

Below you can see some recorded solar flares, including the one that hit Earth in early February, called AR 2936:

Source: Spaceweather.com, NOAA