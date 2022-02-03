Sony fears Bungie employees will flee and is ready to pay $1.2 billion

Sony PlayStation is ready to spend US$ 1.2 billion (out of the 3.6 you will spend) in the form of bonuses and incentives for Bungie employees. That was what was stated at the last financial meeting. In this waya third of the value of the acquisition is so that the workers don’t run away to other developers.

The motivation? Simple, Sony is buying Bungie, but they want to make sure that at the end of the process, will have in their hands the same Bungie as today. The Japanese company wants to ensure that it has access to the people who have truly made the company great and who have years and years of experience behind them.

Bungie is extremely experienced with live service (and Sony is increasingly aiming in that direction, plus its employees have made successful games like Halo and Destiny over the years. Of course, Bungie isn’t quite the same as decades ago and a number of employees are at Xbox 343 Industries and other companies in the industry.

A curious fact is that the first Destiny was published by Activision Blizzad, and for such a MMORPG was strongly driven by Blizzard at the time, publisher now joining Xbox Game Studios. Blizzard is a reference in the industry for games in this format.

Surely Sony hopes that Bungie employees don’t decide to flee to other avenues. The deal could be very profitable for both, for one analyst, who explains that Sony’s destiny is to move into multimedia, an area in which Bungie is also expanding. Let’s follow the case of this very peculiar acquisition.

