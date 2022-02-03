Sony talks acquisition strategy

In a meeting with investors, Sony explained the reason for the investment of US$ 3.6 billion in the acquisition of Bungie, developer of Destiny. The Japanese giant’s strategy is to take advantage of the studio’s experience in “games as a service” at PlayStation Studios in a broad way and continue to launch cross-platform IPs, in addition to taking existing intellectual properties to the aforementioned model.

In one of the documents presented, the company details the main points of the importance of the business between the companies:

The strategic significance of the acquisition is not just about the acquisition of the Destiny franchise, but also the new IPs developed by Bungie and the fact that it incorporates the studio’s experience and technology in the area of ​​games as a service. We want to utilize these resources when developing IPs at PS Studios as we expand into the games-as-a-service sector;

In joint collaboration with Bungie, Sony plans to release more than 10 games as a service by the end of fiscal 2025 on March 31, 2026;

What’s more, the launch of our IPs on multiple platforms is a huge growth opportunity for Sony and this was evident with the success of God of War and other exclusives on PC. Through this acquisition, the intention is to obtain new users and increase engagement on platforms other than PlayStation, which will allow a significant advance in the long-term growth strategy of the gaming industry ecosystem;

Catalyzed by the acquisition of Bungie, Bungie’s intention is to accelerate revenue growth from exclusives, looking to more than double the amount in fiscal 2025.

Some of these plans are apparently already in development. Many studios such as Naughty Dog (standalone multiplayer) and Firewalk Studios (high-investment FPS) are developing multiplayer experiences where community engagement will be important. By 2026, ten of these games will be in the hands of players.

Hermen Hulst sees Bungie as an ally in learning and reference in FPS games

In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, Hermen Hulst was full of praise for the Bungie devs. In the view of the head of PS Studios, the evolution of the studio’s titles served as the basis for first-person shooters on consoles.

They are pioneers. Halo: Combat Evolved is, what, 20-something years since it came out? They laid the foundation for FPS on consoles and many of these ideas have endured over the years, be they grenades, melee, crosshairs, refillable health bar, and other innovations.

In addition to praising Destiny for its gameplay, fluidity, and difficulty to stop playing, Hulst recalled working on Killzone when the company launched Halo on the market. As for the new partnership, he revealed that he was waiting for such an exchange of knowledge:

I spent a lot of time with people with the senior team at Bungie. I can say that they and PlayStation Studios are very excited to share ideas and battle scars as well. And really learn from each other.

We still don’t know what the future will look like, but Sony had a historic 2021. The Japanese giant’s revenue almost reached US$ 25 billion. Check out!