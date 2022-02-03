South African company buys chain of stores founded in Cuiabá

Grupo Avenida, a fashion chain that started in Cuiabá, was bought by the largest clothing retail group in South Africa, Pepkor.

The African company is valued at US$ 5.4 billion and has around 5,500 stores spread across ten countries on the continent. The purpose of the purchase is to transform the Avenida Group into a growth platform for the African company in Brazil.

Founded in 1978 in the capital of Mato Grosso by businessman Ailton Caseli and in the 2000s began to expand the business across the country. Avenida now has 130 stores spread across eleven Brazilian states.

Currently, the group chaired by Rodrigo Caseli has more than 2,300 employees and has won the ‘Best Companies to Work for – Midwest’ award five times in a row and in 2014 and 2015 the ‘Best Companies to Work for’ – Retail Brazil’.

The companies have very similar market positioning, focused on the C, D and E classes. Pepkor, however, has a more diversified product range and also operates with electronics, furniture and even construction material.

Pepkor, which proudly carries the mission of being a modern retail of affordable goods, has been reinforcing in recent years the project of being globally recognized for its positioning.

He then looked to Brazil, an economy loved by many countries with more than 210 million inhabitants. Brazil’s GDP, of US$ 1.3 trillion in 2020, represents more than 4 times the domestic product of South Africa, which totaled US$ 302 billion in the same period.

The fit between the deals was something that investors of both companies already noticed and the flirtation between them, which now gave in marriage, is old. But the conversation only picked up even when the plans to go to the stock exchange were ended.

The transaction amounts are kept confidential, despite Pepkor being a publicly traded company, valued at around $5.4 billion. The investment is expected to be announced soon in South Africa, but without the details.

Grupo Avenida’s current figures are not known, but when it registered a preliminary prospectus at the beginning of 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) it showed net revenue of R$640 million in 2020 and of R$680 million in 2019.

When they planned the IPO, the Caselli family already had the intention of selling part of their shares, in addition to seeking resources to invest in technology, logistics and the retrofit of stores, in addition to opening new ones. In addition to acquiring part of the family and the share of Kinea, Pepkor will also make a contribution of resources in the company.

In 2014, the chain received a contribution of R$ 250 million from the private equity manager Kinea, which kept 20% of the business.

Now, with the transaction, funds II and III of the house, where the investment was allocated, sold the entire position. The Caselli family, founder and until then controller of Avenida, will continue as a minority shareholder and still in charge of the operation.

(With Exame Magazine)