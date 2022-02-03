Southwest makes 26 purchase options on Boeing 737 MAX firm orders

photo: southwest





Southwest Airlines has signed 26 more Boeing MAX options, including twenty-one 737-7s and five 737-8s, for deliveries in 2022 and 2023. The company confirmed during an investor meeting that its total commitment to the MAX comprises 271 B737s. -7 and 135 -8 to deliver. The airline currently operates sixty-nine MAX 8s.

In addition to all these, the airline still has 226 purchase options for Boeing 737 MAXs, with the possibility of delivery between 2022 and 2027, if confirmed. Southwest Airlines has signaled that it intends to sign all of them going forward.

“While our plan assumes that we will exercise the remaining 37 options this year, we maintain the flexibility to assess that intent as decision points emerge.“, said CFO Tammy Romo.

This large number of aircraft ordered will arrive not only to grow the fleet, but also to replace the previous generation jets, the Boeing 737-700 and 800, of which the company has more than 660 units.



