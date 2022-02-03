Space Agency tweaks the world’s ‘new’ space-time with atomic clocks – 02/02/2022

Since November 2021, ESA (European Space Station) satellites and ground stations have been operating at a different time than usual — and extremely accurate.

Measured by two atomic clocks in the basement of the ESOC (European Space Operations Center) mission control center located in Germany, “ESOC Time”, as it has been called, “will bring wide-ranging operational benefits to all ESA missions, enabling new feats in space, increasing our global definition of ‘now'”, according to an article published by the European agency.

time changes

According to Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, time is relative — that is, it flows differently for everyone, depending on how fast they are moving, or how far they are from a massive body. In this way, clocks on top of a mountain read time a little differently than clocks at the bottom of the sea.

Thus, the time will only be accurate now for you because of your location, making it impossible to know the exact time now elsewhere.

“Imagine asking a Martian for the weather on the Red Planet — it will take about 14 minutes for your message to arrive and the same again to get their response. When you get their message, it’s out of date,” the article explains.

In the 20th century, atomic clocks showed that some natural changes, such as melting ice sheets, earthquakes, and natural movements in the Earth’s crust, oceans, and atmosphere, created daily variations in the time it takes for the Earth to rotate around its axis. .

As a result, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) was adopted in 1967. About 400 extremely accurate atomic clocks were placed around the world, in order to measure the rotation of the Earth.

The International Bureau of Weights and Measures, located in Paris, has processed the results emitted by some 90 “time labs”—which generate local UTC outputs—spread around the world.

With this, it is possible to “calculate a weighted average directed towards the definition of the SI (International System of Units) second and adjusted from time to time with the addition of leap seconds to correct the rotation of the Earth, UTC”, explains Erik Schoenemann, Engineer of ESOC Navigation and Project Manager responsible.

This process is also known as a leap second—adjusting a second to keep Earth time as close to solar time as possible.

“This combined time is defined as a paper clock, as it only exists in theory and can only be discovered after the fact, with a delay of about six weeks,” points out the agency representative.

ESOC in point

ESA’s ESTEC (European Space Research and Technology Center) technical center, with its atomic clocks located in the Netherlands, has been contributing to UTC since 2012.

ESA’s ESOC mission control center clocks are adding their combined measurements from the two locations, being dubbed “UTC (ESA)”.

“The time previously provided by ESTEC was in laboratory conditions and was not used by our ground stations or missions. The main difference now is that we generate an “operational time”, ready for immediate use for all missions, without interruption”, he explains. Werner Enderle, Head of ESA’s Navigation Support Office at ESOC.

ESOC’s time will make it possible to provide a direct link to UTC for all agency missions, thus allowing for significant new features and developments that were not possible before.