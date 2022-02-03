Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Copom decided to raise the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points, as expected. Meta Platforms, which owns Faceboo, is expected to lose more than $200 billion in capitalization when the market opens later, after reporting a drop in user numbers and predicting more issues from Apple’s privacy setup (NASDAQ:) (SA :). Unemployment claims data will be released, a day after a shocking drop in private employment in January.

The Bank of England raised its base rate for the second meeting in a row, but the European Central Bank must remain strictly in talk mode and that inflation is transitory.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, February 3rd.

1. Selic rises as expected

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decided to raise the rate by 1.5 percentage points, raising interest rates from 9.25% to 10.75% per year, due to resistant inflation in the country. This is the first time that the Selic rate has reached double digits since July 2017, when it was at 10.25%.

In a statement issued, the Copom stated that the Selic rate should walk “significantly in contractionary territory”, that is, which aims to cool the economy. The trend for the next meeting will be one more hike in interest rates, but at a slower pace, without explaining whether or not there is a possibility that the rate will exceed 12%. According to this week, the Selic is expected to end 2022 at 11.75%.

The Committee also claims that the rise in the Selic rate will take some time to be felt in terms of inflation, but that it is compatible with the 2022 and 2023 targets. de-anchoring of inflation expectations”, even though the public accounts have presented a positive performance.

2. Target Mega Settlement

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which owns Facebook, is expected to lose more than $200 billion in market value when it opens later, after reporting its first drop in daily active users and a broader set. of quarterly numbers that posed various types of problems for the company.

The company made another revenue gain thanks to higher ad rates, but Apple’s tightening of new privacy laws is expected to get worse this year, costing $10 billion in revenue, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Profit, in turn, fell due to increasingly heavy investment in long-term plays related to the so-called Metaverse.

That makes the Facebook owner the second of the once untouchable club FAANG to suffer a drop after the fourth quarter report, with Netflix (NASDAQ:) (SA:) the first. The numbers will add to the importance of Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) results to market sentiment, which will be released today after the close.

3. Unemployment insurance data and unit labor costs

After the shocking drop in private hires in January reported by , there is an additional spice to this week’s jobless claims numbers at 10:30 a.m. that will show how quickly and to what extent the job market is overcoming the soft phase caused by the variant. Omicron. The non-manufacturing index for January will also throw some clues in this regard, as services have been disproportionately hit by the coronavirus.

Analysts expect them to have dropped from 260,000 to 245,000 in the previous week. Data on inflation for the fourth quarter will also be released at a later date, which will provide new fuel for the inflation debate.

4. American stock market

U.S. stock markets are set to open lower again after shocking Meta results sparked fears that even the most reliable cash generators of recent years are not immune to sharp readjustments. The Facebook owner was in good company Wednesday, with PayPal (NASDAQ:) (SA:) also losing a quarter of its value in response to its weaker results.

At 8:58 a.m., the 100 futures were down 2.17%, while the A and A futures were down 0.38% and 1.15%, respectively.

Wednesday’s earnings were not uniformly negative – T-Mobile (NASDAQ:) (SA:) beat expectations and is set to open higher. McKesson (NYSE:) (SA:) stock is also expected to advance at a historic pace after beating expectations.

Companies reporting their results on Thursday include pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly (NYSE:) (SA:), Biogen (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Merck (NYSE:) (SA:), along with Honeywell (NASDAQ). 🙂 (SA:), Cigna (NYSE:) (SA:) and Becton Dickinson (NYSE:) (SA:). Joining Amazon later will be Estee Lauder (NYSE:) (SA:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) (SA:) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) (SA:).

5. ECB and BoE meetings

The Bank of England from 0.25% to 0.5% in unanimous decision. This is the first time since before the Great Financial Crisis that the BoE has decided to raise rates at consecutive meetings.

This comes on the same day that the country’s energy markets regulator, Ofgem, announced that it would raise the cap on some energy bills by 54% from April, a move that is expected to hit disposable income hard, especially among those in low income.

Meanwhile, in Frankfurt, the European Central Bank will keep its rates unchanged despite an inflation shock to 5.1% in January, suggesting prices will remain higher for longer than the bank anticipated. That means the key variable will be any change in guidance on the pace at which it reduces its asset purchases after the Pandemic Emergency program ends in March.