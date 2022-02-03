Steam reveals 2022 promotion dates and changes for developers

Valve has shortened the time interval that must be respected for companies to give discounts on their games again

Valve released last Tuesday (1) a calendar of the main promotions that Steam will have during the first half of 2022. The company also took the opportunity to disclose more details about its new discount policies for developers, making it clearer how they can participate in sales and what impacts changes in game price have on that.

According to the company, the first big promotion of the year will be the Steam Next Fest, which takes place between the 21st and 28th of February and will be focused on games with playable demos. A second edition of the event is scheduled to take place in June, just before the traditional Summer Sale, which is scheduled to take place between June 23 and July 7.

Steam Promotions Calendar 2022

big sales

Steam Next Fest : unreleased games with playable demos – February 21-28;

: unreleased games with playable demos – February 21-28; Steam Next Fest : even more games with playable demos – June, date to be announced;

: even more games with playable demos – June, date to be announced; Steam Sumer Sale: the big promotion of the year with different titles – June 23 to July 7.

themed sales

Remote Play Together : Games with local co-op elements that can be played online with Steam Play Together – February 28 to March 7;

: Games with local co-op elements that can be played online with Steam Play Together – February 28 to March 7; JRPG : promotion dedicated to RPGs produced in Japan – March 14th to 21st;

: promotion dedicated to RPGs produced in Japan – March 14th to 21st; SimFest – Hobby Edition : dedicated to games that turn work and hobbies into fun – March 28 to April 4;

: dedicated to games that turn work and hobbies into fun – March 28 to April 4; die-a-lot : you know those hard games that make you want to throw the controller on the floor, but you keep playing? This promotion is dedicated to them – May 2nd to 9th;

: you know those hard games that make you want to throw the controller on the floor, but you keep playing? This promotion is dedicated to them – May 2nd to 9th; racing : racing games are highlighted in this promotion – 23rd to 30th of May;

: racing games are highlighted in this promotion – 23rd to 30th of May; Survival: Survival games where just as important as defeating enemies is having water and food in the pantry – July 18th to 25th.

According to Valve, the list released is just an example of the promotions that players will find on its platform during the first half of 2022. The company says it is willing to highlight “Interesting themes and prevalent themes on Steam”, and who will also work together with events such as PAX and the gamescom in the disclosure of titles.

Steam changes policies for developers

Gabe Newell’s company has also released some changes to its policies for developers who want to participate in promotions. It has now established a 28-day rest period between each discount period., as well as the inability to provide temporary value reductions during this period if there is a price increase in any currency in which a game is available.



Valve has also established that price changes cannot occur when a promotion is already active, and that developers must work with rates of 10% The 90% time to sell your games at reduced prices. In addition, it has established that customized discounts cannot be offered for less than one day or for more than two weeks within its platform.

To complete, the company has established that creators must respect a period of 28 days between their promotions, unless your games participate in seasonal events promoted by Steam itself. Previously, the platform worked with an interval of six weeks, and the changes should ensure that some titles will appear at reduced prices more frequently.

