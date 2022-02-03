STF forms majority to determine plan to reduce the lethality of police operations in Rio | Politics

The Federal Supreme Court formed a majority in judgment this Wednesday (2) in favor of a determination for the government of Rio de Janeiro to draw up a plan – and send it to the STF within 90 days – with measures to reduce the lethality of police operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trial is motivated by an appeal filed by the PSB and human rights entities. Due to the schedule, it was suspended in the late afternoon and will resume this Thursday (3), for the votes of the other ministers.

The analysis had been interrupted in December with two votes: that of the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin, who presented new measures, and that of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who differed from some suggestions.

This Wednesday, four more ministers presented their votes and differed in relation to several measures proposed by the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin. But the six agreed on the plan’s requirement.

Other measures that reached a consensus between the ministers until this Wednesday were the creation of a Judicial Observatory on Citizen Police and the prioritization of investigations of incidents involving children and adolescents.

But there were points, however, that generated disagreement, including the determination of a deadline for the state to install GPS and recording systems in vehicles and in the uniforms of agents. In this case, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques were against the measure.

All those who have already voted were also against suspending the confidentiality of protocols on police actions unrestrictedly. Mendonça also disagreed with the proposal to restrict the use of lethal force by the police to only “extreme cases”, on the grounds that it could create barriers to action.

This Wednesday, the first to present a vote was the new minister André Mendonça, who took office in December (see below how the ministers voted).

The appeal was presented by the PSB and human rights organizations, which are trying to get new measures, in addition to the decision that restricted the use of helicopters in actions and set rules for incursions near schools during the pandemic.

The party demanded that the STF order the state government to draw up a plan to reduce police lethality.

The rapporteur of the case, Minister Edson Fachin, proposed several measures to reduce the lethality of operations. He also wants the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to investigate alleged non-compliance with restrictions imposed on police operations.

“In the democratic state of law there can be no extrajudicial execution”, he defended. “There can be no torture, no killings with merit. The state can never take someone’s life just because they have a bad record.”

Fachin determined that, in 180 days, Rio de Janeiro must “install GPS equipment and audio and video recording systems in police vehicles and in the uniforms of security agents”. In addition, the content must be archived.

The minister also voted for the State of Rio to “elaborate and forward to the STF, within a maximum period of 90 days, a plan aimed at reducing police lethality and controlling human rights violations by the Rio de Janeiro security forces.”

According to Fachin, “objective measures, specific timelines and the forecast of the necessary resources for their implementation” must be included.

Alexandre de Moraes – The minister had already voted in December. He partly disagreed with the rapporteur. The minister understood that some measures are generic and cannot be monitored in practice, but he agreed with the determination of a plan to reduce lethality and the installation of recording equipment in vehicles and uniforms. According to Moraes, the government is already implementing this measure. “I understand that some measures are extremely generic, replacing the Executive Power itself, putting the police themselves at risk, because there is a possibility of information being released”, said Moraes.

André Mendonça – He also partially disagreed with the rapporteur on several points presented, but agreed with the presentation of a lethality reduction plan. “My main concern that I have is that these measures do not prevent the undue performance of bad police officers and they become excessively limiting the performance of the good police”, he said.

Nunes Marques – He partially diverged from the measures proposed by the rapporteur and agreed with the lethality plan. “In Rio de Janeiro, reality is violent. Public security is the duty of the state and the right of every citizen,” he argued. “I don’t see how to prevent the police from serving society. To assume that police action will be violent is against the Constitution,” he said.

Rosa Weber – She mainly followed the suggestions made by Alexandre de Moraes and is in favor of the adoption of a plan by the state government. But against, for example, the absolute secrecy of all actions. “The validation of practices that promote unjustified secrecy about acts of police action is shown to be completely incompatible with the republican way”, argued the minister. “As a rule, protocols must be public. However, what involves the intelligence apparatus, they can remain in strict secrecy.”