streamer considered “the best in the world” was fake

The house has fallen to the influencer Schmooey, considered by the guitar hero as the best player in history. A video released in December raised suspicions, which led to a long investigation by fans and the discovery that several of his achievements had been forged.

Now, the streamer has deleted the more than one hundred videos on his channel, eliminated his social networks and disappeared from the map.

Schmooey began his ascending Guitar Hero career when he was still a teenager. In a short time, he attracted attention with videos in which he played songs considered extremely difficult, and sometimes even at faster speeds. He also fulfilled several challenges proposed by fans in exchange for money.

Schmooey in the heyday of success Image: Playback/YouTube

In December, however, he published a video topping the song “9 Patters of Eternal Pain”, considered extremely difficult, especially in the final moments. But some fans have noticed certain inconsistencies.

The main clue was stretches of microseconds where your fingers weren’t exactly touching the buttons being pressed on the game’s display.

And at the end of the video, a weird layer of Windows Media Player appeared. The suspicion was that he had used a layer of pre-recorded video during the live stream.

In the comments, Schmooey first defended himself but later admitted that some of his videos were fakes – just “some”.

But of course the internet didn’t let him down and went after everything he had done. Result: it was proven that all of them were fakes. He used various techniques like merging pre-recorded footage or even playing Guitar Hero at reduced speed but then speeding up the video on upload.

Schmooey apologized in a community video on January 15 (see above) and disappeared. But at least he paid back the rewards he had won in the challenges proposed by the fans.

