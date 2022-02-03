Study Links Fruit and Red Wine Consumption to Longer Lifespan Among Men with Parkinson’s Disease | Science

Fruits and vegetables contain many nutrients and minerals that play an important role in helping us maintain good health. flavonoids . These are a group of natural compounds found in many foods – including citrus fruits, berries, red wine and even dark chocolate.

Flavonoids act as antioxidants, helping to prevent or delay cell damage that can lead to diseases such as cancer. They also reduce inflammation in the body, which is common in many chronic diseases – including neurodegenerative ones like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.

Research indicates that flavonoids are good for brain health and some studies have already shown that diets rich in fruits and vegetables can slow cognitive decline and lower the risk of dementia. And now, a new study has suggested that people with Parkinson’s disease who consume flavonoid-rich diets may live longer than those who don’t.

To carry out the research, a team of scientists analyzed data from 121,700 female nurses and 51,529 male health professionals. They chose to look at these two groups because they have similar lifestyles that can influence disease risk – such as activity levels, education and years of work. Information on the diets of these people was collected every two to four years, starting in 1975 for women and 1986 for men.

At the time this new study was conducted, 599 women and 652 men had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. From the foods that these women and men reported consuming, it was then possible to calculate their flavonoid intake.

The researchers then found that men with Parkinson’s disease who ate the most flavonoids as part of their diet had a 47% lower risk of dying, from any cause, compared with men who consumed the least flavonoids in their diet.

However, for women, the amount of flavonoids they consumed in their diet had no effect on their risk of death from any cause. Thus, the tentative conclusion of this study is that flavonoids may reduce the risk of death in men with Parkinson’s disease, although not in women. It is currently unknown why men have a greater benefit.

As with any observational nutritional study of this type – where researchers look at the results without trying to intervene in the group (such as getting half the group to eat a specific diet) – it is not possible to prove a causal link. In the case of this study, a causal link would mean that eating more flavonoids directly reduces the risk of men with Parkinson’s disease dying.

The main reason it is not possible to prove this causality is that other dietary and lifestyle factors may also have contributed to prolonging lifespan. The authors compensated for this to some extent by making statistical adjustments for other potentially beneficial nutrients — such as beta-carotene and the antioxidant vitamins C and E — and for potentially harmful lifestyle factors such as smoking, being overweight, and a lack of exercise.

Even so, this does not take into account many other dietary, lifestyle, and genetic factors that can contribute to a person’s life expectancy. An example of this is exposure to herbicides and pesticides.

The researchers also don’t know how these flavonoids might benefit the brain. As with other degenerative brain disorders, the progression of Parkinson’s disease likely involves oxidative stress (when too many highly reactive molecules, called free radicals, are produced for antioxidant defenses to deal with) and brain inflammation. Many flavonoids have demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in experimental studies.

Additionally, flavonoids may have a positive effect on the gut microbiome, which can decrease the inflammation that contributes to Parkinson’s. Added to this, as Parkinson’s disease progresses, many neurological pathways, such as the dopamine pathway, are affected. Dopamine plays a vital role in regulating movement in the body. But the possible role of flavonoids in improving the functioning of these pathways is not known.

Although this study examined the risk of death in people who already had Parkinson’s disease, other studies have also shown that diets rich in flavonoids reduce the risk of developing the disease. This benefit was also shown to be greater in men – although again it’s not clear why.

While there are many factors that may have influenced the results of this new study, there is still a good body of evidence suggesting that flavonoid-rich diets may help protect against many degenerative brain disorders – including Parkinson’s disease. And luckily, flavonoids are found in many fruits and vegetables that we can easily buy in supermarkets.