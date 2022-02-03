Stuhlberger says that Lula’s government would increase inflation; Pochmann sees ‘electoral terrorism’

Businessman Luis Stuhlberger, founding partner and president of Verde Asset Management, once again made predictions about the possible return of Lula (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic.

Although PT has not even presented the guidelines of its economic program, the investor responsible for a management company that has 50 billion reais in assets declared that a 3rd visit by Lula to Palácio do Planalto would generate persistent inflationary pressure.

At an event held by Credit Suisse on Monday, 1st, Stuhlberger said he no longer sees “Brazil, under any circumstances, with the PT government, returning to inflation levels of 3%, 3.5%, as it was”. He estimated that inflation, under a new PT administration, would be closer to 5%.

The investor even tried to link Lula to President Jair Bolsonaro by stating that “certain policies of the extreme right are very similar to those of the extreme left”. There was no mention, for example, of Lula’s preference for the former toucan Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate.

THE Capital Lettereconomist Marcio Pochmann, former president of the Perseu Abramo Foundation and Ipea and a professor at Unicamp, criticized Stuhlberger’s statements, which he saw as part of a “terrorism” strategy.

“In reality, Brazil is experiencing a cost shock, in which the rise in interest rates itself increases costs for any borrower, especially for the productive sector and families that are already heavily indebted,” explained Pochmann.

For the economist, inflation in the country “expresses the options that the current government has made from the point of view of the formation of macro prices and, in this sense, what the government has been doing is the antithesis of what was done in the past, especially in the of President Lula”.

Thus, Stulhberger, by not basing his projections on facts, falls into “economic and electoral terrorism, because the reasons for the inflation we are experiencing today are not linked to demand pressure”.

“I hope it’s not something we’ve seen in the 2002 elections,” adds Pochmann. “It is essential to have a public debate on the questions raised, which are challenging for Brazil, but it is not up to a good economist to issue value judgments, but to offer technical and empirical reasons to justify his argument”.