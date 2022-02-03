Subject #636: Basic interest back to 2 digits | The subject

In less than 12 months, the Selic jumped from its historic low (2% per year, in March 2021) to the 10.75% announced this Wednesday, an increase of 1.5 percentage points. And with a new high already contracted for the next Copom meeting. The movement tends to put a brake on an already slow economic activity, but in the opinion of Sergio Lamucci, executive editor of Valor Econômico, there was no alternative: “The Central Bank is alone” in the cause of containing inflation. It analyzes how, in a scenario of a devalued exchange rate, electoral uncertainty and fiscal risk, the BC uses monetary policy to try to halve the IPCA, which would still keep inflation above the center of the target for 2022 (3.5 %). As collateral damage, in addition to the reduction in activity, he predicts the resumption of the public debt growth trajectory. In this episode, Renata Lo Prete also talks with economist Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências Consultoria, about the end of the era of very low interest rates in the world, which will have as its next and important chapter the beginning, in March, of a cycle of monetary tightening. In the USA. “What is expected is a reduction in the flow of capital to emerging countries, such as Brazil, and an even stronger dollar”.