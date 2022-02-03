Subvariant BA.2 must have the same severity as the “original” omicron, says WHO

(Reuters) – The emerging form of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, BA.2, does not appear to be more serious than the original form, BA.1, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday. Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against different forms of Omicron, said Dr. Boris Pavlin, WHO’s Covid-19 Response Team, in an online briefing.

The comments come at a time when the BA.2 subvariant is starting to replace the “original” BA.1, the more common version of the Ômicron, as dominant in countries like Denmark. Based on data from Denmark, the first country where the subvariant surpassed the “original”, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA.2 has the potential to replace BA.1 globally, Pavlin added.

“Looking at other countries where BA.2 is now overtaking, we’re not seeing any higher-than-expected increases in hospitalization,” he said. BA.2 is more transmissible than the more common BA.1, and more capable of infecting vaccinated people, according to a Danish study that looked at coronavirus infections in more than 8,500 Danish homes between December and January. The subvariant is already becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India and Denmark, Pavlin said.

