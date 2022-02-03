Subway construction concessionaire will pay for the repair of a crater on the Marginal, says Doria – São Paulo

The Spanish concessionaire Acciona, responsible for works of Metro Line 6-Orange, will defray all repair measures for the crater that reached the Marginal Tietê this Tuesday, 1st, informed the government of São Paulo. “Is it over there (triggers) took responsibility for these costs, whether they are related to the work, whether they are related to the physical recovery of the space, or also the measures that the City Hall will have to adopt, albeit temporarily, to improve the flow in the region”, said the governor. João Doria (PSDB).

A landslide at a construction site on Line-6 ​​of the Metro on Tuesday morning caused part of the asphalt of the road to give way in the direction of Ayrton Senna. The accident occurred near Ponte do Piqueri, in the west of São Paulo, and, according to government information, was caused by the rupture of a sewage collector.

“There is still no forecast of the total costs, this will be raised. As soon as it has it, Acciona will be able to share”, pointed out the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo Galli. “The important thing is that whatever the cost, it will be borne (by the dealership)“, he added.

The Metropolitan Transport Department (STM) reported that there was a rupture of a sewage gallery that passes in the transversal direction to the tunnel of the Metro work. The start of the leak was recorded at 8:21 am. The soil could not support the weight of the sewer gallery and, as a result, it broke.

According to Acciona, there was no collision of the armadillos, a tunnel drilling equipment, with the sewer gallery, as the tunneling machine passed three meters from the gallery at the time of the occurrence. This hypothesis had been initially presented by the Fire Department.

There were no casualties. Four construction workers were rescued after contact with sewage water, but later released. The Public Ministry of São Paulo established a civil inquiry to determine the causes.

While the investigations are taking place, a meeting with technicians from STM, Sabesp, the Acciona concessionaire and the City of São Paulo defined that the hole will be filled with “rock material and mortar”. The intention is to stabilize the place as soon as possible so that the road can have its circulation resumed.

The government of São Paulo estimates that the central lane of Marginal do Tietê may be reopened this Friday4, if an engineering alternative adopted at the site promotes the necessary safety for the resumption of traffic.

If it is necessary to install containment piles, the work may take longer and the release will only take place next Friday, the 11th. The authorities follow the stabilization actions to make the decision.

Traffic on Marginal Tietê

The accident and the interdiction on Marginal do Tietê caused inconvenience this Tuesday. Traffic was slow on the waterfront and other roads in the city. In the early afternoon, the express lane of Marginal do Tietê was fully released, but other lanes were still closed for risk assessment. The municipal rotation of vehicles has been suspended.

As a palliative measure, the São Paulo City Hall published on official diary this Wednesday the authorization for the implementation of a diversion. The measure provides for a route along Rua Aquinos, in Água Branca, which will be extended for another block, towards the Castelo Branco and Ayrton Senna highways.