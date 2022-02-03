SUS pediatric ICU reaches 100% occupancy in Juiz de Fora

The Pediatric ICU of the SUS Network reached 100% occupancy in Juiz de Fora, raising the alert for the Coordination of Public Prosecutors for the Defense of Health and the Juiz de Fora City Hall itself (PJF), which seeks to increase beds. At the same time, the municipal Executive is trying to control the advance of Ômicron and encourage vaccination in the age group from 5 to 11 years, as part of the high demand for intensive care in children is linked to cases of Covid-19.

According to the PJF, all ten available beds are at the Doutor João Penido Regional Hospital. The saturation of the pediatric ICU would have started last week, motivating at least two transfers of children to hospitals in the region. The week before, a girl, of unknown age, needed to be taken to Muriaé for care. Last weekend, a 6-month-old boy was transferred to Ubá.

Desperate, the baby’s family, who is from Tabuleiro, about 60 kilometers from Juiz de Fora, mobilized on social media to try to transfer. “My son is at the São Pedro UPA waiting for a place in the pediatric ICU to be able to treat his acute bronchiolitis and laryngitis. This treatment can only be done successfully in the ICU. Of all the hospitals in the city and region, there is none that can provide a place for a 6-month-old baby with respiratory problems and a serious medical report”, wrote the mother, on Sunday (30), adding her despair, for fear that at any moment his son’s health could worsen.

The regional coordinator of the Health Defense Prosecutors’ Offices, Rodrigo Barros, reiterated that, in Juiz de Fora, only João Penido offers pediatric ICU care for Covid-19. “Regarding transfers to Muriaé and Ubá, the PJF Health Department previously tried to buy the service from non-SUS hospitals in Juiz de Fora, but without success.” Rodrigo stressed that the issue of expanding pediatric ICU beds is very complex. “It involves not only equipment, but also professional teams.”

The prosecutor added that, in the contingency plan for Covid in the Southeast Macroregion – polarized by the municipality and which includes another 93 cities and an estimated population of 1.6 million inhabitants – ten pediatric ICU beds were allocated at Hospital João Penido, one at Hospital São Paulo (Muriaé) and two at Hospital Santa Isabel (Ubá). “Until the end of 2021, the occupancy of beds was quiet, including having days when the pediatric Covid ICU beds at João Penido Hospital remained empty.”

In a note, the PJF Health Department emphasized that the child transferred to Ubá is not a resident of Juiz de Fora and pointed out that the transfer of patients between cities to offer ICU beds is common.

‘Vaccination is the most effective way’, says promoter

Faced with the worrying scenario with the capacity of pediatric ICU-SUS beds in Juiz de Fora, Rodrigo Barros, the regional coordinator of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Health, considered that the most effective way to circumvent this situation and not leave children unattended is childhood vaccination. “Because, as he said, expanding pediatric ICU beds is quite complex.”

The PJF itself also envisions this path and, this Wednesday (2), announced the D-Day of vaccination against Covid-19 for the age group between 5 and 11 years, next Saturday. Vaccination points for the first infant dose will be Sport Club Juiz de Fora and Praça CEU, from 8 am to 4 pm.

“Just to exemplify the difficulty of expanding pediatric ICU beds, the Hospital e Maternity Therezinha de Jesus (HMTJ) has been in this process for a long time for 10 new beds, but still without success, as it depends on equipment and professionals”, informed the prosecutor. . “Demand is also high from non-Covid to pediatric ICUs. The bottleneck is even bigger.”

About the possible creation of vacancies, the advice of the HMTJ said that the hospital has a structure ready to operate ten new beds of Neonatal and Pediatric ICU, depending only on release/acceptance of the project to equip the sector. “This consent depends on the State Department of Health. All the required documentation and information has already been forwarded.”

Last Wednesday, the Municipal Health Department highlighted that the ten pediatric ICU beds are occupied and that the Regional Hospital Doutor João Penido is a reference. “It is the only one that offers the pediatric ICU bed service (SUS) in the city. We also inform you that this demand is linked to suspected cases of Covid-19.” PJF assured that it is working to expand the pediatric ICU and to minimize the impacts of the high rate of contamination of Covid-19 in the city.