Sweden prepares for possible Russian invasion | World

As he finishes his lunch at a cozy café in Gotland’s capital Visby, Henrik Hellvard looks back on his mandatory military service on the Swedish island decades ago, when he learned to “fight the enemy”.

“It was always the Russians,” laughs the Swede. “We pointed our guns and talked about the Russians.”

There has always been a good reason to practice defense on Sweden’s largest island, of great geostrategic importance. Whoever conquers Gotland on the Baltic Sea gains control of air and maritime space for Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Finland.

The Russians did not, in fact, attempt to take Gotland (except during a few weeks’ occupation in the early 19th century). On the contrary, with the end of the Cold War, the Swedish government considered that its relations with Moscow were sufficiently solid and decided to completely disarm the island. By 2005, there were no longer any permanent military units at the site.

However, three years later, Russia attacked Georgia. Niklas Granholm, director of studies at the Swedish Defense Research Agency, reckons the West’s reaction was too mild to serve as a deterrent.

“The alarm went off again, but we hit the snooze button and went back to sleep,” he told DW.

Only in 2016, two years after Moscow’s illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea and part of Ukraine’s territory, did the Swedish government decide to send soldiers and tanks back to Gotland.

“The fact that Russia is prepared to use military force against its smaller neighbors has changed our assessment here,” Granholm explained.

‘Ready to defend Sweden’

That shift in assessment has picked up pace in recent months since Russia began stationing troops on the Ukrainian border. Russian warships have been conducting exercises in the Baltic Sea. Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist says a Russian attack on the Scandinavian country cannot be ruled out.

“There are 100,000 troops around Ukraine. The Russians have full and immediate military access from Belarus. We have a history of hybrid attacks on Lithuania and Poland, and we have quite brutal language coming from the Kremlin,” explained the minister.

“This has a real impact on the security situation as a whole. What we want to do now is make it clear that we are ready to defend Sweden, and because of that, we also do what we are doing on the island of Gotland.”

However, what Sweden has not been doing is rushing to change its status as a non-NATO-allied country. Hultqvist himself is against it. He says this is not necessary, as Stockholm is part of about 20 defense cooperation agreements with other countries, including the United States. In addition, Sweden has security guarantees with the European Union (EU), and a “very deep relationship” with neighboring Finland, he says.

“We are prepared for a situation where we would need interoperability and the possibility of working with other countries,” the minister told DW. “If something happens here in our region, every country here will be directly impacted, as will NATO, so we have to deal with the situation together.”

Isn’t being a good neighbor enough?

Pal Jonson, chairman of the Parliamentary Defense Committee, is trying to get together with his fellow lawmakers to form a majority in favor of Sweden joining NATO. He warns that, without this, the Scandinavian country cannot count on an initiative by the Atlantic alliance to act in its defense.

“We can wait, we can assume, we can want NATO support, but we can’t be sure until we join the alliance,” he told DW. “We can have defense cooperation, but that is something quantitatively different from being a member of the alliance. This is crucial for Sweden because our security environment has seriously deteriorated in recent years.”

Jonson mentions as threats the increase in cyber attacks, disinformation, political propaganda and foreign direct investment in the country’s critical infrastructure. He believes that, as a result, the Swedish population has “significantly” changed its view of NATO in recent years.

“Today, a third of the population supports joining NATO, a third of people are undecided and a third are against it”, says the parliamentarian. “That way, things go in our favor.”

Granholm, for his part, believes that if Russian President Vladimir Putin acted in the Baltic Sea, Sweden would quickly apply for NATO membership. “And some kind of pro-NATO coalition would form pretty quickly,” he says.

2 of 2 Swedish soldier in military exercise, photo September 21, 2021 — Photo: Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP Swedish soldier in military exercise, photo 21 September 2021 — Photo: Johan NILSSON / TT News Agency / AFP

But for now, even Granholm, who has long followed Moscow’s actions, does not dare to make predictions about the Kremlin’s next actions.

“It’s a bit like a game where one of the drivers – in this case Russia – threw the steering wheel out of the window,” he says. “So we’re unfortunately heading for some sort of collision, as I see it.”

Asked what kind of collision this would be, he says that this is something unpredictable. “Once a conflict starts, all bets are off. Nobody really knows how it’s going to end.”

Meanwhile, in Gotland, Henrik Hellvard buys furniture for his summer residence. He says he’s not worried, but admits he’s a little less optimistic about the current scenario than he was six months ago, when he bought the property.