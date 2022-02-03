symptom and spread begin 2 days after infection, study says

Two years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the symptoms of the disease are already well known. New research, however, suggests that the coronavirus settles more quickly in the human body. The World Health Organization (WHO), at first, believed that the first manifestations of the disease appeared from the fifth day of exposure to the virus.

However, a study conducted by researchers at Imperial College London, in the United Kingdom, indicates that the symptoms and spread of Sars-CoV-2 begin in just 42 hours – less than two days – after contact with the coronavirus.

For the research, the team of experts purposely infected 36 volunteers with the original strain of the virus. Monitoring results show that the effects of the strain appear on the second day of contamination, earlier than previously believed, even with virus levels still low.

According to the researchers, viral load peaks after five days and can last up to 2 weeks.

“This shows the potential for the virus to replicate very, very quickly. Even if people don’t show symptoms, they all generated extremely large amounts of virus, which really explains how the pandemic spread so quickly. ), on the Springer Nature platform.

Not all participants who had the induced disease actually became infected. Scientists claim that only half of the volunteers contracted Covid-9 and that all were under 30 and unvaccinated. They were exposed to the coronavirus with an amount equivalent to less than a patient’s respiratory drop at the peak of the infection.

Symptoms to watch out for

The main symptoms reported by study patients were stuffy or runny nose, sneezing and sore throat. Some of the group felt headaches, muscle/joint pain, tiredness and fever.

This suggests that even with the original strain of coronavirus, in healthy people, symptoms are typically mild and similar to a cold. According to experts, signs of infection, such as a runny nose, can be confused with other viral illnesses.

Loss of taste or smell was not reported by monitored participants until about a week after respiratory symptoms. Although the study was carried out with the first strain, experts believe the findings would also apply to the Delta and Omicron variants.

UK patient data, stored in the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app, shows that the predominant symptoms of Omicron are:

coryza

Headache

Fatigue

Sore throat

sneezing

persistent cough

Reinfections on the rise

A report from the Office for National Statistics revealed that, in the second occurrence of Covid, the organism of infected patients stores more virus than in the first contamination. Despite a higher viral load, people are no longer likely to have symptoms and death rates from Omicron are still much lower.

Re-infections now account for around 10% of all cases, with an average of 8,600 a day in England.

Last Monday (31/1), for the first time, cases of reinfection were included in the daily count of Covid cases in the UK. Previously, the moving average only included people who had tested positive for the virus for the first time.

The country’s Health and Safety Agency told local media that “as the pandemic continues and more variants emerge, people are more likely to be reinfected with the virus.”

Of the 14.8 million episodes of infection in England since the start of the pandemic, around 588,114, or 4%, are likely to be reinfections. Another 88,085 cases were confirmed on Wednesday (2/2), which corresponds to a drop of 14% compared to last Wednesday (2/27).