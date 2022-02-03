Tatuzão is flooded and damaged after an accident that created a crater on the Marginal Tietê

Machine will have to have parts changed and was stuck in a tunnel that was excavating for subway works

Sao Paulo’s State Government Tatuzão was inaugurated on December 21, 2021, for the resumption of works on Line 6-Orange, conducted by the Spanish company Acciona



The tunneling machine, popularly known as ‘tatuzão’, was flooded, damaged and stuck after the accident that resulted in a landslide and a crater in Marginal Tietê this Tuesday, 1, during works for the construction of a new line of subway. “Obviously this armadillos will have to be completely renovated, all the equipment is already being purchased, so that we can quickly rebuild the armadillos so that it can start operating again”, said the Secretary of Metropolitan Transport of the state government of São Paulo. , Paul Galli. The big armadillo was flooded by water from a sewage system and is trapped in the tunnel; it can only be repaired after draining.

The armadillos was heading south, towards the São Joaquim station, where the future Line 6-Orange will end, and was three meters below the level of the sewer pipe that broke and flooded the work. With the leak, the asphalt gave way and opened a crater on the local lane of Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, between the bridges of Freguesia do Ó and Piqueri, in the North Zone of the city. It’s still unclear what caused the breakup and cave-in. The state government expects to clear traffic in the area in two or three days.