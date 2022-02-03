Tatuzão is in the middle of the sewer after the appearance of a crater in São Paulo – 02/02/2022 – Daily life

A custom-made, high-tech machine costing tens of millions of euros is under the sewer, 14 meters below the bed of the Tietê River in São Paulo. It is the “tatuzão”, as the tunneling machine is popularly known, the equipment responsible for excavating the subway tunnels, and which will now need repairs after the rupture of a Sabesp pipe this Tuesday (1st).

With 109 meters in length, 10.61 meters in diameter and weighing 2,000 tons, the first of the two big armadillos that will build the 6-orange line began operating on December 16. At the time, the state government stated that the tunneling machine has the capacity to drill 12 to 15 meters per day. 50 people are needed to operate it, divided into three work shifts.

The big armadillo is not just a digging machine. Inside it there is a complete support structure for the workers, with a cafeteria, a nursing unit, a conveyor belt for the removal of excavated material, a command cabin, in addition to other equipment.

As mentioned above, the tunnel boring machine that passed under the sewage pipe that broke in the Aquinos well, close to the track towards Ayrton Senna on the Tietê marginal, is not the only one that will do the excavation. A similar one will continue towards the north zone of the capital of São Paulo, drilling 5.3 km.

The giant armadillos that stopped 2 meters from the well on the left bank of the Tietê would have a longer route, of about 10 km, towards the region of Liberdade, where the São Joaquim station, of line 1-blue of the Metro, is located. So it was just the beginning of a long journey towards the center of the city, interrupted at least temporarily by the accident with the sewer pipe.

Repairing equipment like this is not simple. Each armadillo is made for the exact type of soil it is intended to drill, with a cutting face (the “wheel” that digs deep into the city) appropriate for the terrain. “It’s not a catalog machine, it’s made to measure”, says Eloi Angelo Palma Filho, president of the Brazilian Tunnel Committee.

Not only is the cutting face adapted for each terrain. So is the “power” of the machine, because the force needed to drill through rock is different from that used to dig clay.

In São Paulo, as it works with a mixed type of terrain, the tunneling machine also has a modern pressurization system, which avoids a certain risk of “clogging” or something more serious.

“When it’s clay or sand, there’s a tendency for the soil to come into the machine. [involuntariamente]. Pressurization prevents that”, says the president of the Brazilian Tunnel Committee.

According to the specialist, the tunnel boring machine is assembled in the country of origin, inspected by the buyer, then disassembled and delivered in parts, in containers, until it is reassembled on the ground to be drilled. In the case of the 6-orange armadillos, the start of assembly took place on August 17, 2021.

Although it costs in the tens of millions of euros, according to the specialist, it is very rare that a big tattoo is reused in another work. But this has already happened in São Paulo. “We have a case in Brazil. The machine that made the tunnel for line 4 was used in line 5, but with adaptations in the diameter”, he explains.

Palma Filho says that the population may even think that it is a lot of money for equipment that will be used in just one work, but the cost of the high investment is diluted over time, depending on the length of the excavation. “For tunnels longer than just over three kilometers, it’s quite feasible to use these machines,” he explains. “Usually, these machines have insurance”, says the specialist.

This Wednesday morning (2), in an interview with Bom Dia São Paulo, on TV Globo, the secretary of Metropolitan Transport, Paulo Galli, said that the armadillos will have to be renovated. “All the equipment is already being purchased so that it can, as quickly as possible, make the recomposition so that it can start operating again”, he said. “We do not have a date on which we will be able to put the armadillos into operation,” he added.

The first stretch of line 6-orange, then between the Brasilândia and Água Branca stations, was initially scheduled to be delivered in 2013. Before the sewer pipe rupture, the forecast was that the entire line would be ready by 2025.

Sought after this Wednesday afternoon, Acciona, responsible for the construction of the 6-orange line and for the armadillos, said that there is still no estimate of how much time it will take to recover the equipment, or what the damage will be, exactly, but that the deadline for completion of the work is maintained.

During an interview at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, representatives of Acciona said that there are other points on the 6-orange line under construction, so there should be no delays in delivery.