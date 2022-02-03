Techland asks fans to wait for update

The premiere of Dying Light 2: Stay Human is scheduled for this Friday (04), but some people around the world already have the game in their hands due to problems with the distribution. That said, Techland is asking these players to wait for the first update before starting the adventure.

The unusual request was made in a publication on Twitter this Wednesday (02). The studio is aware of fan anxiety, but assures that this is the correct way to enjoy the title “the way it’s meant to be played”.

That being said, we kindly ask you to wait until Feb 4th as by that time you’ll also get access to all improvements and fixes we’ve implemented within last weeks and will introduce with the day 1 patch. That’s the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it’s meant to be played. — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) February 1, 2022

first tweet — Fellow Survivors, we see that some of you had access to retail copies of Dying Light 2 before the release date (which is this Friday, just three days to go!). We understand that you want to explore the city as quickly as possible and we couldn’t be happier about it! second tweet — That said, we ask that you wait until February 4th, as by that date you will also have access to all the improvements and fixes that we have implemented in the last few weeks and that will be introduced in the day one patch. This is the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it was meant to be played.

THE MeuPlayStation published an article with a lot of information you need to know before traveling to Villedor, with prices, editions and where to buy the game. In addition, the review of the site is also now available. The sequel will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

See what critics think of Dying Light 2

The embargo on Dying Light 2 reviews also dropped today (02), and the specialized critic is already giving the verdict there on Metacritic. Check out the details!