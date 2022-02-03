Tension between Russia and Ukraine could affect gas supplies to Europe

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount, the search for gas suppliers that can guarantee additional cargoes of the product to the continent is gaining momentum. What would be the alternatives? Which countries could supply Europe? How could the European bloc reduce its energy dependence on the Russians?

At a time of great geopolitical tensions and facing the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency accused Russia of coordinating an energy crisis in Europe, by withholding 25% of its gas exports. With the supply of Russian gas dripping, the values ​​of electricity bills and, consequently, the cost of living, soared.

Several European bloc governments had to implement packages of measures for less favored consumers with tariff subsidies and tax reductions. Gas prices in Europe hit new records last December. Experts believe there is no reason to believe that prices will decrease; the forecast is that the uptrend will continue over the next two years.

However, no one can say when and to what extent the Kremlin will turn off its gas taps. Russia is the second largest producer of natural gas in the world and the largest exporter of gas to Europe and the rest of the world. A third of this volume is imported by the European continent through pipelines that pass mainly through Ukraine. Given the deterioration of Russia’s relations with the West, experts warn that the Russian government could use potential disruptions in gas supplies to Europe as a large-scale political weapon.

Qatar is the favorite bet

In order to reduce Russia’s energy dependence, Europeans are betting on alternatives such as Qatar, one of the largest gas producers in the world and the second largest exporter of natural gas in its liquefied state (LNG). Qatar is a strong ally of Europeans in the Middle East and has been exporting liquefied natural gas to Europe for years by sea in super-cooled tankers.

Libya could be another option, the country is a major producer of gas and its proximity to the European continent would facilitate the transport of the product. Australia, Algeria and other African countries could be other possibilities. The US itself, which is poised to become the biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas on the planet, has increased LNG shipments to European ports.

However, the operation is not so simple. Germany, for example, does not have any terminal to receive liquefied natural gas off its coast. Even so, last week, the United States and the European Union pledged to cooperate to ensure a “continuous and sufficient” supply of gas in the event of interruptions linked to a likely Russian invasion of Ukraine. For Americans, who want to continue selling liquefied gas to Europeans, “Europe’s dependence on Russian gas is geopolitically wrong,” a strong reason the White House does not support the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The controversial Nord Stream 2

Germany is one of the European Union countries most dependent on gas exported by Russia. No less than 55% of the natural gas that heats German homes this winter is supplied by Moscow. The goal of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, still without operating license, is to double the supply of Russian gas to Germany.

The US is against the authorization of Nord Stream 2, controlled by Russian giant Gazprom. For Washington, this pipeline will only increase Europe’s energy dependence on gas coming from Russia. Last month, during a visit to Berlin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need to prevent the Kremlin from using “energy as a weapon”.

For the Russians, the great success is that Nord Stream 2, completed last September, has an alternative route under the Baltic Sea and does not pass through Ukraine. Currently, the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is a major source of income for Kiev. New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is already considering closing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.