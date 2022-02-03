The best selling cars in January 2022

At the beginning of 2022, sales fell 39.75% compared to December and 28.26% compared to January 2021. There were 116,601 cars and light commercial vehicles.

In this, Fiat shot ahead with almost 20% of market share, with GM practically tied with VW, which saw Hyundai in the rearview mirror. This one even brought the Jeep close to the leading quartet.

Toyota, Renault and Honda performed, but the highlight goes to Peugeot, which passed Nissan and took Caoa Chery out of the Top 10.

Citroën did not have the strength (and product) to go through the Chinese, but left Ford behind. The American importer did the same with Mitsubishi, which has national production.

BMW kept Mercedes-Benz behind, while Audi reacted to Volvo. Land Rover, Kia and RAM closed Fenabrave’s Top 21.

In automobiles, the HB20 narrowly beat the Onix and the Renegade/Compass duo continues to be unbeatable in SUV sales.

Outside the table below, the Cruze Sport6 ​​stands out with 21 units, ranking third among medium hatchbacks compared to the Audi A3 and Nissan Leaf.

In the light commercials, Strada and Toro still do a double, but Hilux wants to spoil the fun.

Highlight for Oroch, which now decided to sell close to the change, while the S10 plummeted in sales, leaving the Top 10.

In direct sales, Fiat and Jeep dominate, while the duos Renegade/Compass and Strada/Toro are partying in this purchase modality, which represented 42.82% of the registrations in January.

Check out the 21 brands, 80 cars and 45 light commercials, plus direct sales, in the month of January 2022 below:

brands

1st FIAT 23,299 19.98%

2nd GM 13,104 11.24%

3rd VW 13,082 11.22%

4th HYUNDAI 12,581 10.79%

5th JEEP 11,352 9.74%

6th TOYOTA 9,980 8.56%

7th RENAULT 8,528 7.31%

8th HONDA 4,728 4.05%

9th PEUGEOT 4,083 3.50%

10th NISSAN 3,469 2.98%

11th CAOA CHERY 3,131 2.69%

12th CITROEN 2,488 2.13%

13th FORD 1,473 1.26%

14th MITSUBISHI 1,229 1.05%

15th BMW 656 0.56%

16th M.BENZ 521 0.45%

17th AUDI 470 0.40%

18th VOLVO 445 0.38%

19th LAND ROVER 335 0.29%

20th KIA 321 0.28%

21st RAM 256 0.22%

Automobiles

1st HYUNDAI/HB20 5,634

2nd GM/ONIX 5,205

3rd JEEP/RENEGADE 4,999

4th JEEP/COMPASS 4,905

5th HYUNDAI / CRETE 4,175

6th VW/T CROSS 3,761

7th VW/GOL 3,435

8th GM/ONIX PLUS 3,431

9th FIAT/PULSE 3,192

10th RENAULT/KWID 3,180

11th FIAT/ARGO 2,676

12th FIAT/MOBI 2,528

13th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 2,478

14th HYUNDAI/HB20S 2,391

15th GM/TRACKER 2,376

16th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2,283

17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 2,142

18th PEUGEOT/208 1989

19th HONDA/HR-V 1792

20th FIAT/CHRONOS 1,732

21st NISSAN/KICKS 1,682

22nd PEUGEOT/2008 1,631

23rd RENAULT/DUSTER 1,445

24th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,437

25th VW/NIVUS 1384

26th HONDA/CIVIC 1,133

27th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 1,023

28th HONDA/CITY 1011

29th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 955

30th VW/TAOS 946

31st TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 889

32nd NISSAN/VERSA 796

33rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 670

34th FIAT/SIENA 666

35th FIAT/UNO 622

36th VW/VIRTUS 612

37th RENAULT/LOGAN 607

38th RENAULT/SANDERO 607

39th HONDA/WR-V 600

40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 598

41st TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 593

42nd RENAULT/CAPTUR 567

43rd GM/SPIN 513

44th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 512

45th VW/VOYAGE 479

46th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 458

47th GM/TRAILBLAZER 347

48th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 270

49th BMW/320I 259

50th VW/POLO 253

51st HYUNDAI/TUCSON 220

52nd MB/GLB 219

53rd VOLVO/XC40 219

54th VOLVO/XC60 198

55th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 184

56th AUDI/Q5 166

57th HONDA/FIT 154

58th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 139

59th MB/CLASS C 138

60th BMW/X1 136

61st FORD/TERRITORY 119

62º LR/DISCOVERY 92

63rd LR/DEFENDER 88

64th AUDI/Q3 86

65th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 78

66th SUBARU/XV 76

67th MINI/COOPER 75

68th BMW/X5 74

69th BMW/X3 71

70th FORD/BRONCO SPORT 71

71st AUDI/A3 SEDAN 60

72nd RENAULT/ZOE 51

73rd KIA/CARNIVAL 49

74th AUDI/A3 48

75th FIAT/DOBLO 48

76th FORD/MUSTANG 48

77th KIA/CERATO 44

78th NISSAN/LEAF 41

79th JAC/E-JS1 30

80th VW/JETTA 26

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 6,716

2nd FIAT/TORO 3,293

3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 2,912

4th RENAULT/OROCH 1,447

5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,343

6th FORD/RANGER 1,221

7th VW/SAVEIRO 1,180

8th VW/AMAROK 954

9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 950

10th MITSUBISHI/L200 826

11th GM/S10 739

12th RENAULT/MASTER 623

13th FIAT/DUCATO 452

14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 398

15th RAM/2500 252

16th CITROEN/JUMPY 198

17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 172

18th KIA/K2500 151

19th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 149

20th HYUNDAI/HR 112

21st IVECO/DAILY 30-130 63

22nd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 44

23rd PEUGEOT/PARTNER 39

24th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 32

25th EFFA/V21 29

26th IVECO/DAILY 13

27th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 13

28th PEUGEOT/BOXER 13

29th EFFA/V22 12

30th FIAT/DOBLO 11

31st CITROEN/JUMPER 6

32nd EFFA/V25 5

33rd RAM/1500 3

34th GM/MONTANA 2

35th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 2

36th EFFA/K01 2

37th JAC/v260 2

38th FORD/F150 1

39th FORD/F250 1

40th FORD/RANCHERO 1

41st GM / SILVERADO 1

42nd OPEL/OPEL 1

43rd MAHINDRA/MAHINDRA 1

44th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 1

45º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 1

DIRECT SALES

Automobiles

1st JEEP/RENEGADE 3,622

2nd JEEP/COMPASS 3,549

3rd HYUNDAI/HB20 2,164

4th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2087

5th GM/ONIX 2057

6th VW/GOL 1,736

7th PEUGEOT/208 1,695

8th PEUGEOT/2008 1,584

9th VW/T CROSS 1160

10th HYUNDAI/HB20S 1,140

11th JEEP/COMMANDER 1060

12th FIAT/CHRONOS 873

13th GM/ONIX PLUS 861

14th RENAULT/KWID 782

15th GM/TRACKER 662

16th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 637

17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 624

18th RENAULT/DUSTER 594

19th RENAULT/LOGAN 577

20th FIAT/UNO 559

21st VW/VIRTUS 507

22nd RENAULT/SANDERO 452

23rd TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 384

24th GM/SPIN 378

25th FIAT/ARGO 335

26th VW/VOYAGE 331

27th GM/TRAILBLAZER 313

28th VW/NIVUS 310

29th NISSAN/KICKS 309

30th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 302

31st FIAT/SIENA 287

32nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 284

33rd FIAT/MOBI 259

34th RENAULT/CAPTUR 253

35th HONDA/CITY 251

36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 241

37th VOLVO/XC40 219

38th VOLVO/XC60 198

39th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 181

40th FIAT/PULSE 169

41st AUDI/Q5 153

42nd VW/TAOS 140

43rd HYUNDAI / CRETE 138

44th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 132

45th VW/POLO 112

46th NISSAN/VERSA 94

47th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 92

48th SUBARU/XV 76

49th FORD/TERRITORY 74

50th HONDA/HR-V 74

light commercials

1st FIAT/STRADA 4.551

2nd FIAT/TORO 1,428

3rd RENAULT/OROCH 1,263

4th VW/SAVEIRO 1,131

5th FIAT/FIORINO 885

6th TOYOTA/HILUX 871

7th FORD/RANGER 634

8th GM/S10 587

9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 528

10th VW/AMAROK 421

11th RENAULT/MASTER 377

12th FIAT/DUCATO 364

13th MITSUBISHI/L200 334

14th RAM/2500 250

15th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 214

16th CITROEN/JUMPY 46

17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 43

18th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 25

19th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 24

20th HYUNDAI/HR 22

21st FIAT/DOBLO 10

22nd IVECO/DAILY 30-130 7

23rd RAM/1500 3

24th GM/MONTANA 2

25th CITROEN/JUMPER 1

[Fonte: Fenabrave]