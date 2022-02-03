The best selling cars in January 2022

At the beginning of 2022, sales fell 39.75% compared to December and 28.26% compared to January 2021. There were 116,601 cars and light commercial vehicles.
In this, Fiat shot ahead with almost 20% of market share, with GM practically tied with VW, which saw Hyundai in the rearview mirror. This one even brought the Jeep close to the leading quartet.
Toyota, Renault and Honda performed, but the highlight goes to Peugeot, which passed Nissan and took Caoa Chery out of the Top 10.
Citroën did not have the strength (and product) to go through the Chinese, but left Ford behind. The American importer did the same with Mitsubishi, which has national production.
BMW kept Mercedes-Benz behind, while Audi reacted to Volvo. Land Rover, Kia and RAM closed Fenabrave’s Top 21.
In automobiles, the HB20 narrowly beat the Onix and the Renegade/Compass duo continues to be unbeatable in SUV sales.
Outside the table below, the Cruze Sport6 stands out with 21 units, ranking third among medium hatchbacks compared to the Audi A3 and Nissan Leaf.
In the light commercials, Strada and Toro still do a double, but Hilux wants to spoil the fun.
Highlight for Oroch, which now decided to sell close to the change, while the S10 plummeted in sales, leaving the Top 10.
In direct sales, Fiat and Jeep dominate, while the duos Renegade/Compass and Strada/Toro are partying in this purchase modality, which represented 42.82% of the registrations in January.
Check out the 21 brands, 80 cars and 45 light commercials, plus direct sales, in the month of January 2022 below:
brands
1st FIAT 23,299 19.98%
2nd GM 13,104 11.24%
3rd VW 13,082 11.22%
4th HYUNDAI 12,581 10.79%
5th JEEP 11,352 9.74%
6th TOYOTA 9,980 8.56%
7th RENAULT 8,528 7.31%
8th HONDA 4,728 4.05%
9th PEUGEOT 4,083 3.50%
10th NISSAN 3,469 2.98%
11th CAOA CHERY 3,131 2.69%
12th CITROEN 2,488 2.13%
13th FORD 1,473 1.26%
14th MITSUBISHI 1,229 1.05%
15th BMW 656 0.56%
16th M.BENZ 521 0.45%
17th AUDI 470 0.40%
18th VOLVO 445 0.38%
19th LAND ROVER 335 0.29%
20th KIA 321 0.28%
21st RAM 256 0.22%
Automobiles
1st HYUNDAI/HB20 5,634
2nd GM/ONIX 5,205
3rd JEEP/RENEGADE 4,999
4th JEEP/COMPASS 4,905
5th HYUNDAI / CRETE 4,175
6th VW/T CROSS 3,761
7th VW/GOL 3,435
8th GM/ONIX PLUS 3,431
9th FIAT/PULSE 3,192
10th RENAULT/KWID 3,180
11th FIAT/ARGO 2,676
12th FIAT/MOBI 2,528
13th TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 2,478
14th HYUNDAI/HB20S 2,391
15th GM/TRACKER 2,376
16th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2,283
17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 2,142
18th PEUGEOT/208 1989
19th HONDA/HR-V 1792
20th FIAT/CHRONOS 1,732
21st NISSAN/KICKS 1,682
22nd PEUGEOT/2008 1,631
23rd RENAULT/DUSTER 1,445
24th JEEP/COMMANDER 1,437
25th VW/NIVUS 1384
26th HONDA/CIVIC 1,133
27th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 1,023
28th HONDA/CITY 1011
29th TOYOTA/YARIS HB 955
30th VW/TAOS 946
31st TOYOTA/HILUX SW4 889
32nd NISSAN/VERSA 796
33rd CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 670
34th FIAT/SIENA 666
35th FIAT/UNO 622
36th VW/VIRTUS 612
37th RENAULT/LOGAN 607
38th RENAULT/SANDERO 607
39th HONDA/WR-V 600
40th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 598
41st TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 593
42nd RENAULT/CAPTUR 567
43rd GM/SPIN 513
44th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 7 512
45th VW/VOYAGE 479
46th GM/CRUZE SEDAN 458
47th GM/TRAILBLAZER 347
48th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 270
49th BMW/320I 259
50th VW/POLO 253
51st HYUNDAI/TUCSON 220
52nd MB/GLB 219
53rd VOLVO/XC40 219
54th VOLVO/XC60 198
55th MITSUBISHI/OUTLANDER 184
56th AUDI/Q5 166
57th HONDA/FIT 154
58th MITSUBISHI/ECLIPSE CROSS 139
59th MB/CLASS C 138
60th BMW/X1 136
61st FORD/TERRITORY 119
62º LR/DISCOVERY 92
63rd LR/DEFENDER 88
64th AUDI/Q3 86
65th MITSUBISHI/PAJERO 78
66th SUBARU/XV 76
67th MINI/COOPER 75
68th BMW/X5 74
69th BMW/X3 71
70th FORD/BRONCO SPORT 71
71st AUDI/A3 SEDAN 60
72nd RENAULT/ZOE 51
73rd KIA/CARNIVAL 49
74th AUDI/A3 48
75th FIAT/DOBLO 48
76th FORD/MUSTANG 48
77th KIA/CERATO 44
78th NISSAN/LEAF 41
79th JAC/E-JS1 30
80th VW/JETTA 26
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 6,716
2nd FIAT/TORO 3,293
3rd TOYOTA/HILUX 2,912
4th RENAULT/OROCH 1,447
5th FIAT/FIORINO 1,343
6th FORD/RANGER 1,221
7th VW/SAVEIRO 1,180
8th VW/AMAROK 954
9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 950
10th MITSUBISHI/L200 826
11th GM/S10 739
12th RENAULT/MASTER 623
13th FIAT/DUCATO 452
14th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 398
15th RAM/2500 252
16th CITROEN/JUMPY 198
17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 172
18th KIA/K2500 151
19th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 149
20th HYUNDAI/HR 112
21st IVECO/DAILY 30-130 63
22nd M.BENZ/SPRINTER 416 44
23rd PEUGEOT/PARTNER 39
24th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 314 32
25th EFFA/V21 29
26th IVECO/DAILY 13
27th M.BENZ/SPRINTER 13
28th PEUGEOT/BOXER 13
29th EFFA/V22 12
30th FIAT/DOBLO 11
31st CITROEN/JUMPER 6
32nd EFFA/V25 5
33rd RAM/1500 3
34th GM/MONTANA 2
35th TOYOTA/BANDEIRANTE 2
36th EFFA/K01 2
37th JAC/v260 2
38th FORD/F150 1
39th FORD/F250 1
40th FORD/RANCHERO 1
41st GM / SILVERADO 1
42nd OPEL/OPEL 1
43rd MAHINDRA/MAHINDRA 1
44th FOTON/AUMARK 1039 1
45º FOTON/AUMARK 3.5-14DT 1
DIRECT SALES
Automobiles
1st JEEP/RENEGADE 3,622
2nd JEEP/COMPASS 3,549
3rd HYUNDAI/HB20 2,164
4th CITROEN/C4 CACTUS 2087
5th GM/ONIX 2057
6th VW/GOL 1,736
7th PEUGEOT/208 1,695
8th PEUGEOT/2008 1,584
9th VW/T CROSS 1160
10th HYUNDAI/HB20S 1,140
11th JEEP/COMMANDER 1060
12th FIAT/CHRONOS 873
13th GM/ONIX PLUS 861
14th RENAULT/KWID 782
15th GM/TRACKER 662
16th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 3X 637
17th TOYOTA/COROLLA 624
18th RENAULT/DUSTER 594
19th RENAULT/LOGAN 577
20th FIAT/UNO 559
21st VW/VIRTUS 507
22nd RENAULT/SANDERO 452
23rd TOYOTA/COROLLA CROSS 384
24th GM/SPIN 378
25th FIAT/ARGO 335
26th VW/VOYAGE 331
27th GM/TRAILBLAZER 313
28th VW/NIVUS 310
29th NISSAN/KICKS 309
30th TOYOTA/YARIS SEDAN 302
31st FIAT/SIENA 287
32nd TOYOTA/YARIS HB 284
33rd FIAT/MOBI 259
34th RENAULT/CAPTUR 253
35th HONDA/CITY 251
36th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 8 241
37th VOLVO/XC40 219
38th VOLVO/XC60 198
39th HYUNDAI/TUCSON 181
40th FIAT/PULSE 169
41st AUDI/Q5 153
42nd VW/TAOS 140
43rd HYUNDAI / CRETE 138
44th CAOA CHERY/ARRIZO 6 132
45th VW/POLO 112
46th NISSAN/VERSA 94
47th CAOA CHERY/TIGGO 5X 92
48th SUBARU/XV 76
49th FORD/TERRITORY 74
50th HONDA/HR-V 74
light commercials
1st FIAT/STRADA 4.551
2nd FIAT/TORO 1,428
3rd RENAULT/OROCH 1,263
4th VW/SAVEIRO 1,131
5th FIAT/FIORINO 885
6th TOYOTA/HILUX 871
7th FORD/RANGER 634
8th GM/S10 587
9th NISSAN/FRONTIER 528
10th VW/AMAROK 421
11th RENAULT/MASTER 377
12th FIAT/DUCATO 364
13th MITSUBISHI/L200 334
14th RAM/2500 250
15th PEUGEOT/EXPERT 214
16th CITROEN/JUMPY 46
17th VW/MAN/EXPRESS 43
18th PEUGEOT/PARTNER 25
19th IVECO/DAILY 35-150 24
20th HYUNDAI/HR 22
21st FIAT/DOBLO 10
22nd IVECO/DAILY 30-130 7
23rd RAM/1500 3
24th GM/MONTANA 2
25th CITROEN/JUMPER 1