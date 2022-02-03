The best tea to cleanse the liver: all natural and easy to prepare at home

Is your liver not in very good health and you want a homemade solution? A good boldo tea can help treat the problems of this important organ for the body. Therefore, this Wednesday, February 2nd, Casa & Agro, from the Tecnonotícias website, will show you how to best tea to cleanse the liver and what are the benefits.

Want to earn R$50 reais today? check out this secret website that no one wants you to know about!



Boldo is a well-known friend of gastrointestinal health, often used to prepare that tea for “tummy ache”. However, what many don’t know is that it also helps improve liver function. So, learn today the benefits of best tea to cleanse the liver, how to make and drink. Read the article to the end to find out.

Read more: How to Make Canned Pequi With Vinegar: You’ll Never Do It Any Other Way

Benefits of the best tea to cleanse the liver

Before discovering how to prepare this home remedy from boldo, it is essential to know more about the benefits it brings. So, check them out now.

Reduces gastritis symptoms

Firstly, due to the high concentration of alkaloids, boldo tea has the potential to neutralize excess acidity in the stomach. In this way, it reduces the symptoms and signs of gastritis, which is the alteration of the stomach wall by the large amount of acid.

improves digestion

Due to its digestive and anti-inflammatory properties, boldo tea works by reducing stomach gas. In addition, it assists in the movements for the passage of the food bolus and in the functioning of the intestine.

cleanse the liver

Finally, boldo tea is a great “cleaner” for the liver, as it works by increasing bile production. In this way, this compound works by breaking down fats more easily, in addition to releasing toxins from the organ.

See too: Learn how to grow Gerbera and keep your garden even more flowery and colorful

How to make the best tea to cleanse the liver

Now that you know the benefits of boldo tea, it’s time to find out how to prepare this home remedy. So, check out the ingredients and method of preparation.

Ingredients

First, separate the ingredients you will need for this infusion:

150 to 200 ml of water;

1 teaspoon dried or fresh boldo leaves.

Preparation of the best tea to cleanse the liver

First, boil the water and add the boldo leaves. Then, let the mixture infuse for 10 minutes to release the compounds. Finally, strain, wait to cool and drink between 1 to 2 cups a day.

Does boldo tea have contraindications?

Yes. Pregnant women should not drink the drink, especially between the first 3 months of pregnancy. After all, boldo contributes to increasing uterine contractions. However, other groups of people can ingest, yes, the best tea to cleanse the liver without fear.

It may interest you: Discover How To Properly Grow Ora-Pro-Nobis In Pots: Complete Guide For You To Learn