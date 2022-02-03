The big market doubt about banks in 2022 – Money Times

Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), Santander (SANB11) and Bradesco (BBDC4) should have a more “challenging” macro scenario in 2022, due to low GDP growth and high Selic, said Genial Investimentos this Wednesday (2).

For the broker, the “big question” of the market for 2022 and also the biggest risk for the bank thesis is default. Genial considers that for now the default rates are at very controlled levels, below pre-pandemic values.

“However, with interest rates rising and household indebtedness at record levels, we can see a substantial rise in delinquency throughout the year,” says an excerpt from the report signed by Eduardo Nishio, Bruno Bandiera and Guilherme Vianna.

The scenario could lead, says Genial, to pressure on provisions and reduced earnings growth for Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander and Bradesco.

Household indebtedness reached 51.2% in October, the highest level since the indicator began to be measured in 2005. Household indebtedness refers to loans in relation to 12-month income.

“Furthermore, the rise in interest rates at first should put pressure on the cost of funding and asset and liability management (ALM), resulting in a retraction of the margin with the market”, says the brokerage.

For Genial, banks may not be a good vehicle to ride high interest rates in the short term, as is often conceived by investors in developed countries.

“Generally, banks operate well in a scenario of high interest rates, but there is a transitional period, which can sometimes take a while”.

The brokerage says the insurance industry will surf the dynamics of rising interest rates faster than the banking sector, reinforcing the positive view of Bradesco, which has a third of its profits coming from insurance. Genial has a “buy” recommendation for the bank, with a target price of BRL 29.60.

For Santander, which also has a buy recommendation, the target price is R$ 40.60. Genial also has a buy recommendation for Itaú, with a target price of R$31.70, and a “hold” recommendation for Banco do Brasil, with an estimate of R$34.30.

Disclaimer

THE money times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.