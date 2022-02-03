‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will say that she is the chosen one of Death | come around

Paula kneels before Carmen
To make matters worse, the businesswoman receives Flávia (Valentina Herszage) at home and the two begin to fight. The reason? Paula firmly believes that the dancer is to blame for the falsification of the cream that would take the terrare of the mud.
Everyone scratches when rubbing Paula’s cream
Paula reveals that Flávia is not her daughter
During the argument, Paula will faint and Flávia will be very worried. Not just her! Neném (Vladimir Brichta), who goes to the apartment with the intention of breaking up with the manager, will be scared to find her feeling sick.
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) realizes that Baby (Vladimir Brichta) wants to end the relationship – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
On the way to the clinic, Paula will tell Neném that she knows why he came to her house: “That’s it! It’s Rose, isn’t it? The conversation you want to have with me. You’re leaving me for her.” The player will try to talk and take Paula to be attended by Guilherme (Mateus Solano).
As soon as she comes face to face with the doctor, Paula will make a chilling confession:
“The chosen one to die is me!”
Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) says she is Death’s chosen one – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Is Paula right??? 😬😬😬
03 Feb
Thursday
Paula faints, and Neném takes her to Guilherme’s clinic. Joana takes Guilherme’s place in the surgery. Celina hears Odailson and Deusa talking about Rose’s trip to Tijuca. Baby leaves Paula and Flávia at Guilherme’s clinic. Tigger abuses the teacher and leaves the school. Roni takes Tina for a motorcycle ride. Bianca decides to go up the trail with Cabeça, Soraia and Dénis. Neném and Guilherme argue over Rose. Rose faces Celina. Jandira is furious when she sees Tina with Roni. Bianca feels bad on the trail. Paula insists on talking to Neném.
