The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in February

The month of January was characterized by the recovery of the Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, which accumulated gains of 6.98%. The market was mainly driven by the foreign flow, which came against institutional investors, with more than R$ 20 billion invested in the Brazilian stock exchange.

For February, the flow is expected to continue, with foreign investors attracted by discounted prices and interest rates close to 10%, according to Citi Bank projections.

According to Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, it is time for individual investors to monitor foreign flows. “And try to follow the wave of these big investors, who are the ones who end up giving the prices”, he points out.

The movement is already reflected in the market. Among the actions most recommended by ten brokers for the month of February, exporters and large companies – which tend to please foreign investors – lead, according to a survey carried out by the InfoMoney.

This is the case of Vale (VALE3), the favorite in the survey, with eight recommendations. At blue chips Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Petrobras (PETR4) share the second position, with five recommendations each. Espinhel points out that these companies benefit from the entry of international investors and from scenarios in which the real is pressured.

THE InfoMoney publishes the compilation of recommendations at the beginning of each month, selecting the five most cited names by the ten brokers consulted. The number of nominations may be higher if there is a tie, as this month.

Check below the seven most recommended stocks for February, the number of recommendations and the performance of each role in January, 2021 and in 12 months:

Company ticker number of recommendations return in january Return in 2021 Return in 12 months OK VALE3 8 3.73% 4.86% 9.94% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 5 21.01% -16.81% 9.96% Petrobras PETR4 5 13.71% 23.51% 47.47% suzano SUZB3 4 -0.34% 2.68% -6.04% Weg WEGE3 4 -2.49% -11.91% -23.28% Arezzo ARZZ3 4 6.54% 13.92% 14.15% Renner stores LREN3 4 15.06% -37.41% -26.74% Ibovespa IBOV – 6.98% -11.93% -3.65%

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and economics

What to expect from the market?

Espinhel believes that the Brazilian stock market is still at a very attractive price/earnings level. However, he highlights some risks that investors should keep in mind. The first is the rise in interest rates, which ends up affecting corporate profits. “According to a study by BTG, every 100 bps [equivalente a 1 ponto percentual] increases in the Selic have a negative impact of 1.8% on domestic consumption companies and -0.2% on exporters”, he says.

Another factor to consider is the profile of the individual investor, still rentier, who can take him back to fixed income now that these investments will once again offer profitability close to 1% per month. Espinhel also cites the political situation, with a polarized election, and negative guidelines for the fiscal scenario in Brasília.

Sector view

Looking at companies, Espinhel considers that the technology sector will still suffer in the coming months due to the need for financing. With the monetary tightening that extends at the global level, raising funds becomes a more expensive activity and these companies end up burning cash and having their profits squeezed.

On the other hand, exporting companies benefit from the historical rise in the exchange rate in election years, in addition to the expectation of a recovery in the Chinese economy. Companies with greater liquidity, such as banks, which are attractive to foreign investors, are also welcomed.

In retail, companies like Arezzo end up surfing the resumption of consumption by the higher income classes.

With eight recommendations, Vale leads the list of preferred stocks to invest in in February.

Among the reasons pointed out by analysts is the discount of the share in relation to its historical average. “We hope that this difference will reduce, with the distribution of dividends in the face of strong cash generation and better environmental, social and governance practices”, say Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig in a report by XP.

In January, Vale surfed well in the appreciation of iron ore prices, which reached a level of US$ 140 a ton at the end of the month, a jump of 14% compared to December levels. The stock accumulated a high of 3.73% in the month.

Ricardo Peretti, equity strategist at Santander Corretora, believes in maintaining high quality iron ore prices, at least in the short term. “This would benefit the company due to the increase in the S11D project (located in the municipality of Canaã dos Carajás, in the southeast of Pará), which increased the supply of the commodity”, he assesses.

Guide analysts, on the other hand, believe that Vale’s products have a discount in relation to international ore, and considering the parity, the mining company will still be able to capitalize greater gains than foreign competitors.

Apart from that, the company promises strong cash generation and distribution of earnings. The projection for its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which measures the company’s cash generation capacity, is US$ 25.8 billion, according to Santander Corretora. This would provide a dividend return (dividend yield) of 8.2%. “With ore trading above US$ 100 a ton, we believe that Vale may announce more extraordinary dividends or new buyback programs”, says Peretti.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Petrobras (PETR4)

Tied for second in the ranking, Petrobras and Itaú Unibanco share investor preference, with five recommendations each.

According to a report by BTG Pactual, signed by Carlos Sequeira, Osni Carfi, Bruno Lima and Luiz Temporini, bank actions should be defensive in the current environment. They consider the valuation (assessment) of banks attractive, with good earnings prospects at a favorable time for their revenues.

In the case of Itaú, analysts see a positive scenario for profitability, with a 10% growth in the loan portfolio in 2022. “Customer profitability should also exceed this growth, considering the increase in the Selic rate and gradual gains from the emergencies”, they point out.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the case of Petrobras, the good prospects for dividends are encouraging, but the fact that it is a state-owned company raises doubts, especially considering the election year. For Ágora’s analysts, however, although they know that Petrobras’ shares become more volatile as the elections approach, the company’s risk-return balance pays off.

In its recently released strategic plan, Petrobras included new investments, a stronger production curve, ESG initiatives and robust dividends. The dividend factor is one of the highlights, as the company has committed to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, in addition to establishing a minimum distribution of US$ 4 billion – which is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6% per year – when the price of Brent oil exceeds US$ 40.

The company also chose to pay extraordinary dividends, as long as they do not compromise the sustainability of the oil company.

In a report, analysts Alexandre de Macedo and Marcelo Matos, from Elite Investimentos, explain that Suzano should benefit from the increase in pulp prices, in addition to the recovery of Chinese demand. The company had four recommendations.

“Producers’ inventories are below normal levels and there is now a greater geographic diversification of Brazilian exports, with the European market gaining ground and sustaining high prices”, they say.

Suzano continues to raise pulp prices for Asia. The increase was from US$ 30 to US$ 50 per ton. While in Europe, the adjustment was US$ 30, with the value per ton at US$ 1,170. “It is very likely that pulp prices will continue to rise in the second quarter of 2022”, quote the analysts.

Although it was affected in January by the increase in global interest rates, XP analysts are optimistic about Weg for February.

They mention that the company has solid short-term growth prospects and strong long-term potential, supported by innovative theses and participation in foreign markets, in addition to being a well-positioned company from an ESG perspective.

Weg currently has a commercial presence in 135 countries and manufacturing units in 12.

Although retail is one of the sectors that has been hit a lot with the rise in interest rates in recent months, two companies considered resilient in adverse macroeconomic scenarios stand out, also accumulating four recommendations each.

One of them is Arezzo, which is part of the premium Brazilian retail sector. According to analysts at BTG Pactual, the outlook is positive for the stock, considering that Arezzo’s expansion is resilient to the downturns in the domestic market, via e-commerce and multi-channel. The retailer should also benefit from the resumption of consumption by high-income classes.

Healthy results in its US operation and the impact of new brands, such as Vans and Reserva, also favor the company, according to analysts.

Lojas Renner, in Ágora’s view, is a consistent company, which has been showing recovery in sales and margins. “We expect a good fourth quarter of 2021 for the apparel and footwear segment, with revenue growing compared to 2019 and a rate broadly similar to that of 3Q21”, they argue.

In a difficult macroeconomic scenario, market agents believe that Renner is better able to invest in new initiatives than its peers.

