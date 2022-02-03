The Pope: the communion of saints holds together the community of the faithful on earth and in heaven

“The communion of saints is the Church”. This means that the Church “is the community of saved sinners. No one can be excluded from the Church, we are all saved sinners,” Francis told the General Audience.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“St. Joseph and the communion of saints” was the theme of Pope Francis’ catechesis at the General Audience, this Wednesday (02/02), held in the Paul VI Room.

Francis focused on this “important article of faith that can enrich our Christian life and also best shape our relationship with the saints and with our deceased loved ones.”

The saint is an intercessor

Even when we trust fully in the intercession of a saint, or even more in the Virgin Mary, our trust is only valid in relation to Christ. The bond that unites us to Him and between us has a specific name: “communion of saints”.

“It is not the saints who work miracles, but only the grace of God that works through them. Miracles are done by God, by the grace of God working through a holy person, a righteous person.”

That must be clear. There are people who say: “I don’t believe in God, but I believe in this saint”. It’s not wrong. The saint is an intercessor, the one who intercedes for us and the Lord gives us grace through the Holy One.”

The communion of saints is the Church

So what does the “communion of saints” mean? asked the Pope. “The communion of saints is the Church”. This means that the Church “is the community of saved sinners. No one can be excluded from the Church, we are all saved sinners. Our holiness is the fruit of God’s love manifested in Christ, who sanctifies us by loving us in our misery and saving us from it. Thanks to him we always form one body, says Saint Paul, in which Jesus is the head and we are the members”.

Beloved brothers and sisters, the joy and sadness that affect my life concerns everyone, just as the joy and sadness that affect the lives of the brother and sister next to us also concern me. I cannot remain indifferent to others, because we are all in one body, in communion. In this sense, the sin of one person always affects everyone, and the love of each person touches everyone. By virtue of the communion of saints, this union, every member of the Church is linked to me in a profound way, and this link is so strong that it cannot be broken even by death.

“In fact, the communion of saints does not only concern the brothers and sisters who are beside me at this moment in history, but also those who have completed their earthly pilgrimage and crossed the threshold of death. They are also in communion with us.”

In Christ no one can really separate us from those we love because the bond is an existential bond, a strong bond that is in our very nature; it only changes the way we are together, but nothing and no one can break that bond. The communion of saints holds together the community of believers on earth and in heaven.

Devotion is a way of expressing love



“In this sense, the relationship of friendship that I can build with a brother or sister by my side, I can also establish with a brother or sister in Heaven. Saints are friends with whom we very often establish friendships”, said the Pope, adding:

What we call devotion to a saint, I am a devotee of this saint, this saint, what we call devotion is actually a way of expressing love based on this same bond that unites us. In everyday life one can say: “But this person has a lot of devotion to his old parents”: no, it is a form of love, an expression of love. We all know that we can always turn to a friend, especially when we are in trouble and need help. We all need friends; we all need meaningful relationships to help us get through life. Jesus too had his friends, and he turned to them at the most decisive moments of his human experience.

In terms of friendship, God entrusted to Joseph “the most precious things that He has: His Son Jesus and the Virgin Mary. Thanks to the communion of saints, we feel close to the Saints who are our patrons. This is the trust that should always encourage us to turn to them at decisive moments in our lives”.

Francis concluded, saying that “devotion to the saints is not a magical thing, it is not a superstition. It is simply talking to a brother, a sister who stands before God, who has lived a righteous life, a holy life, a model life, and now he is before God. I speak with this brother, with this sister and ask for their intercession for the needs I have”.