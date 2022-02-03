This berry helps reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

The excess of blood glucose, known as hyperglycemia, is a condition that can be harmful to health. It can be caused by several factors, such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, low quality food or even low insulin in the blood. It is a condition that can get worse and be related to the installation of diabetes in the body.

One of the alternatives to control the amount of sugar in the blood is to regulate the diet. Thus, it is necessary to look for foods that help reduce glucose. One of these options is the blueberry, a fruit not so famous in Brazil, but very easy to find. In the US, this fruit is known as blueberry and its effects were recognized by researchers at the University of Maryland, in the North American country.

Hyperglycemia can cause serious health problems for the body.

One of the major problems of excess glucose, or sugar, in the blood affects the cardiovascular system. With the high concentration of glucose, the blood fluid becomes more consistent and finds it more difficult to circulate. This poor blood circulation can cause several serious problems to the body’s tissues.

The most common symptoms that appear in hyperglycemia crises in all patients are:

seasickness;

-Headache;

excessive thirst;

Frequent urge to urinate;

Somnolence;

Excessive tiredness.

Because these are symptoms that are quite common to many different diseases, the diagnosis of hyperglycemia is compromised. Patients are slow to understand that something is wrong and do not seek medical help quickly. However, a simple blood test is able to identify the problem with extreme accuracy.

Blueberries may help reduce the effects of blood glucose

In the study published in 2016, researchers showed that blueberries help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. For this, it must be incorporated into the patient’s diet. The studies also showed that insulin resistance was significantly alleviated in people and in animals tested.

More ways to prevent hyperglycemia

To avoid developing this disease or prevent it from getting worse and evolving, some things can be done, including:

Practice physical activities regularly;

Healthy food with few sugary and industrialized items;

Focus on the ideal weight, according to expert analysis;

Conduct regular check-ups and check-ups.

If diagnosed quickly, hyperglycemia can be dealt with quite effectively. Thus, the patient will be able to lead a common life and without restrictions on food, as long as there is moderation.