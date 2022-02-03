“This is not the church of God,” said man who stormed Pope Francis’ audience

posted on 03/02/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Pope Francis’ weekly audience at the Vatican was interrupted yesterday by the screams, in English, of a man, whose identity has not been released, and who was eventually detained by the police. “God rejects him; you are not a king,” he shouted, according to the news agency AFP. “This is not the church of God,” he would have said further.

Sitting at the back of the room, alone and distant from the others present, the man, who appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old, removed the protective mask, required to enter the place, before speaking out. He, who according to witnesses also spoke in Italian, did not resist arrest.

Francis heard the screams, but it was not clear to those present at the audience if he understood what the man was saying. After the protester was taken away, the pope asked everyone to pray for the unknown.

“A few minutes ago we heard a man screaming, yelling, who had some kind of problem, I don’t know if it’s physical, psychological or spiritual. But it is a brother of ours who has a problem,” he said, adding: “I would like to end by praying for him, for our brother who is suffering, poor man, because if he was screaming, it is because he is suffering. Let us not be deaf to the needs of this brother.”

According to information, the man would be an Irishman, residing in Rome. And it wouldn’t be the first time he’s starred in similar scenes.





Celibacy

In Germany, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, whose archdiocese was the subject of a recent damning report on the sexual abuse of minors, declared yesterday in favor of ending the requirement of celibacy for priests. “In the case of many priests, it would be better if they were married,” the influential archbishop of Munich and Freising told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

An independent report, released earlier this year, counted 497 victims of sexual abuse by 235 people, including 173 priests, in that archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. “I don’t think things can continue as they are,” said Marx.