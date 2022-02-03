To the police, prisoners deny their intention to kill Moïse; one of them says he attacked to ‘extravage his anger’ because he was ‘disturbing’ | Rio de Janeiro

THE RJ2 and g1 had access to the testimonies of those arrested for the murder. In one of them, Aleson, the aggressor who hit the migrant with a stick, said that the attacks were aimed at “letting go of anger” he was feeling because, according to him, the Congolese had been “disturbing for a few days”.

Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca, 27, works as a cook and waiter at the Biruta kiosk, which is next to the Tropicália, where Moïse was killed. The Congolese, according to Aleson, recently left Tropicália and also went to work at Biruta.

It was the waiter who turned himself in at the 34th DP (Bangu) on Tuesday (1) and released a video saying that the beating was not related to a Congolese debt or prejudice against his origin and race.

Aleson says that days before the crime, he noticed that Moïse was different, consuming more alcohol, swearing, threatening people with aggression and insisting that customers and kiosks give him beer.

And he said that on the night of the crime, around 9:30 pm, while he was saving beers to close the kiosk, he saw Moïse taking one of the drinks at the counter without asking, and scolded him, telling him to return it and to go home because he had already had too much. The Congolese then allegedly tried to get a beer at Tropicália, argued with people there and was immobilized.

Upon seeing that the immigrant was immobilized, according to the testimony, the aggressor “decided to vent the anger he was feeling; because of the anger he was feeling”, he took the baseball bat from the hands of the caipirinha seller Fábio da Silva and used it against Moïse, “who was still struggling and resisting the immobilization of another employee of a neighboring kiosk.

Aleson also said that his participation in the beating was limited to hitting Moïse “a few times with his hand and a baseball bat” and that he did not tie the Congolese up.

In the statement, he still recognizes that he exaggerated in the aggressions and says that he called Samu to have the victim rescued.

Lawyer speaks in attempt to disqualify Congolese

Lawyer who accompanied Moïse’s mother, Ivana Lay, in her testimony this Tuesday (2), Rodrigo Mondego said that there is an attempt to disqualify the Congolese.

“There is an attempt to transform him into the person who generated the result of his own death. To say that he would be drunk, that he would be altered”, he pointed out.

Rodrigo Mondego, who is from the Human Rights Commission of the OAB, declared that Moïse was a worker and was going to the kiosk to seek his remuneration.

“Moise was a worker and he was paid for it. The police are still trying to find out the motive for the crime. But Moise was not a drunk person as they say,” said Mondego.

