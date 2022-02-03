Tonico’s death throws a secret from Nos Tempos do Imperador into Justina’s hands

In the Emperor’s Times, there is one more mystery to solve in the final stretch besides the death of Tonico (Alexandre Nero). After all, Samuel (Michel Gomes) settled in Rio de Janeiro to look for his missing sister and, so far, hasn’t found the slightest clue about Mariana’s whereabouts. The secret is now in the hands of Justina (Cinnara Leal), who lived with the young woman on Ambrósio’s farm (Roberto Bomfim) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The engineer will return to prison for failing to prove his innocence in the last chapters of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial. He will be handed over to police authorities after failing to convince Salustiano (Alexandre Zacchia) to take responsibility for the colonel’s murder.

Michel Gomes’ character, by the way, only got into this mess by joining the Malês to invade the Rocha latifundium. He pressured Tonico’s father to reveal who he had sold Mariana to, but the bad character kicked the bucket before putting an end to the doubt.

Unjustly accused of Ambrósio’s murder, Samuel enlisted the help of Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) to change his identity, earn a letter of manumission and move to court. He, however, has done virtually everything but look for his own kin since setting foot in the Empire’s capital.

In addition to Salustiano, who will go back and decide to open his mouth so as not to live with the guilt of leaving an innocent prisoner in his place, Justina is the only one who will be able to confirm Mariana’s identity. In case, of course, she appears until the final sequences this Friday (4).

Samuel (Michel Gomes) in the six o’clock soap opera

Who is Samuel’s sister?

Justina has already made it clear that she is able to recognize Samuel’s sister during a conversation with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira). The seamstress invented that a namesake had appeared in Little Africa to extract privileged information from the housekeeper — and thus blackmail Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) into leaving a clear way to the boy’s heart.

Cinnara Leal’s character is always amazed when she talks about the three scars she has on her face, which are the result of Ambrósio’s cruelty to the people he enslaved on his rural property. At the time, she closely followed the sale of Mariana.

In the Emperor’s Times is in the final stretch. The telenovela will end on February 4, with the last chapter being resubmitted the following day. Next, Globo will premiere Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.