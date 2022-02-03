Toxic positivity, like that of Tiago Abravanel at BBB, shakes relationships

Keeping your mind always focused on the good side of life is not always synonymous with happiness. At BBB22, Tiago Abravanel became a subject on social media with the nickname “enemy of entertainment”, for trying, at all costs, to preserve good relationships and avoid conflicts.

In several of his positions, the artist defended the “end of discord” and even defined a theme for the edition: self-knowledge and self-acceptance. Although, in fact, such matters are fundamental, Abravanel raised the debate on the importance of having a critical eye, also, on positivity.

Downplaying or stifling negative feelings in an attempt to impose on yourself — or others — a falsely positive attitude; to devalue a true feeling, even if bad; or silencing and trying to suppress negative emotions, are attitudes that characterize the so-called toxic positivity.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Tiago Donato Abravanel Corte Gomes, 34, is a singer, actor, presenter and entrepreneur. Born in São Paulo, the artist is also the grandson of none other than Sílvio Santos, owner of the Brazilian Television System (SBT)Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (1) At the age of 15, Tiago began his artistic career in theater and has not stopped since. Since then, he has acted in soap operas, musicals, realities, performed in Show dos Famosos, Dança dos Famosos, played Tim Maia on stage and dubbed several films.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (10) He even joined the faculty of Radio and TV at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi, but interrupted his studies due to the rush of the profession Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (3) Born into a successful family, the actor, who is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, eldest of Silvio Santos, said he never had any need and recognizes the privileges he has.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (6) Tiago is married to producer Fernando Poli, with whom he has been together for over 6 years and with whom he maintains an open relationship.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (11) In 2021, the singer starred in social media after rebutting the speech of Aunt Patrícia Abravanel. On the occasion, the daughter of Silvio Santos played down, on national television, the homophobic speech of a pastor and mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+. In a video, Tiago opposed the information and said that the sexual orientation of the other is “nobody’s opinion”Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (2) “It’s not a question of tolerance, of calm, because people suffer from it. People die for it. This is very serious. When a couple of gay men are on Avenida Paulista and they have a light bulb on their head, there is no time to explain,” said the singer, referring to a case in which a young gay man was assaulted on the street in 2010.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (5) With more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone, Tiago is one of the invited participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother BrasilPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (14) To Gshow, the artist revealed that he had not told his grandfather that he would participate in the TV Globo program. “I don’t even know what he’s going to say. If he wants to help me in the crowd, we’re there. It’s my grandfather, each with the grandfather they have,” he said, laughing. “He loves reality. I am sure he will watch 24 hours glazed,” Abravanel said.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (9) According to columnist Fefito, in addition to being enthusiastic, Silvio Santos has already released SBT to show calls during commercial breaks declaring support for his grandsonPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (7) During his time at BBB, Tiago promised to surrender, to boil at parties and to live all the emotions of the program. Competitive, the actor said he doesn’t like shacks, but he loves gossipPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (12) “I want Xepa, Monstro, a dark room, to be an Angel, to see my family on TV, I want the Leader’s room with a robe that fits me. I don’t want to go to Paredão, but if I do, I want to go back, throw myself in the pool, scream Brasil,” he said. Playback / Instagram 0

Despite the need to review conflicts and exclusion as synonymous with entertainment, “all feelings need to be experienced, so that they are elaborated and, thus, give space for new sensations”, explains psychologist Karlla Lima.

“Shopping positivity down one’s throat may not be a good way, because that trapped negative feeling can generate symptoms and trauma”, completes the professional. “People are afraid of having feelings that are considered negative, but for positive ones to come, often what is bad needs to be experienced”, she adds.

Conflicts and dialogue

In the case of a reality show like Big Brother Brasil, there are people with different realities, histories and ways of seeing the world. Therefore, it is natural for conflicts to arise. But when the cameras roll in and millions of viewers get behind the screen, it all weighs heavily.

“We can see toxic positivity in the behavior of some of the participants, due to the fear of cancellation, that others will judge something or that they will be seen as negative people”, argues the professional. Conflicts will exist and, after they occur, the best way is to talk about it.

in search of answers

In many cases, those who practice toxic positivity are intent on motivating the other. However, this is not always the effect. In the case of a difficult situation of frustration or annoyance, it is natural that there is a desire to share that fact with someone, not with the objective of solving the other, but to verbalize, think about it and be welcomed.

It is from the differences, natural in any relationship between human beings, that conflict arises. The place of arrival, guided by dialogue, is understanding and a deepening of ties based on empathy. As the psychologist guides, the healthiest way to deal with frustrations and negative feelings is to feel. Allow yourself to feel, cry, scream, curse and, above all, name the feelings so they can pass.

“Some situations will not have a positive side and it happens. When you come across them, try to identify what feeling it caused you, feel, share. That’s the healthy way to deal with it. Motivational phrases will not always make sense or will ease the pain of those who suffer.”

Want to stay on top of astrology, fashion, beauty, wellness news and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesastrologia.