Treasury Direct: public bond rates deepen fall following performance of Treasuries and waiting for Copom

The interest offered on public bonds traded at the Treasury Direct deepened the fall during the day this Wednesday (2).

XP analysis indicates that intermediate and long interest rates “closed” (decreased) in the markets, in line with the performance of Treasuries, bonds issued by the US government. There, the ADP Employment Report indicated the closing of 301 thousand jobs in the private sector in December.

It came as a surprise to the market, which expected the creation of 207,000 jobs in the month, according to the median of economists’ projections compiled by Refinitiv.

There was also a decline in the rates offered by short bonds, pending the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank on the new level of basic interest in the economy, the Selic.

Fixed-rate bonds maturing in 2024, which started the day with a return of 11.35% per year, paid 11.21% in the afternoon. Interest rates on the 2031 Fixed Rate Treasury also decreased, from 11.19% in the morning to 11.08% in the afternoon update.

Among inflation papers, the reduction was smaller. The IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, which offers a half-yearly coupon, paid 5.59% in the morning, a return that in the afternoon had dropped to 5.57% per year.

Check out the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday afternoon (2):

Industrial production and Copom

On the economic agenda, attention is focused on industrial production data. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), with the December result, the sector is 0.9% below the level of February 2020, in the pre-pandemic scenario, and 17.7% below the level record, recorded in May 2011.

In the year, the increase of 3.9% was possible thanks to the positive performance in three of the four major economic categories and in 18 of the 26 activities investigated by the survey, especially in motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (20.3%). , machines and equipment (24.1%) and metallurgy (15.4%).

Another highlight of the day is at Copom. Analysts heard by InfoMoney point out that the directors should also signal the deceleration of the highs for the next meetings.

“The challenge is not to sound too optimistic about inflation (dovish). To this end, we understand that the Copom will indicate that it will calibrate the next step depending on the data and will maintain the ‘persistence’ signal”, point out economists at XP.

Itaú, in turn, reinforces that the committee will maintain the tone of contractionary monetary tightening at least until the next meeting in March, when it should moderate the pace of growth.

Cut IPI, fuel and public debt

Within the political agenda, reports from the Folha de S. Paulo It’s from Economic value state that the government has been discussing a cut in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI).

According to the calculation of Economic value, this reduction could go to zero, except for cigarettes and drinks. already the leaf informs that scenarios with a 10% to 50% cut in IPI rates are being studied. Also according to the vehicle, cigarettes and beverages would continue to be taxed higher, while white goods or automobiles would have a reduced charge.

When asked this Tuesday at a Credit Suisse event, Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, replied: “We are studying this [redução de impostos] very sparingly, which taxes could be moderately reduced (…) It has always been part of our program that increases in revenue would be turned into simplification or reduction of taxes”.

Also at the Credit Suisse event, Paulo Guedes stated that there is a possibility of advancing in the reduction of taxes on diesel, but questioned the possible extension of the benefit to gasoline. The reason is that the government has been preparing a PEC that would allow reducing taxes on fuels without requiring compensation.

Also the day before, Esteves Colnago, special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, said that the increase in public debt interest expenses is a concern for the government this year, amid a scenario of high inflation that puts pressure on this expenditure.

He said the prospect of higher spending is one of the reasons why the government has been emphasizing the need to sell assets and return funds previously lent to public banks.

