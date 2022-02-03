UK intercepts Russian aircraft, talks about bomb threat

UK jets participated in intercept of Russian aircraft (Photo: Getty Images)

British press spoke of possible bomb threat in Russian attack

Russia faces moments of tension, with threat of invasion of Ukraine

The United Kingdom intercepted a Russian aircraft that flew over British territory. The country understands that it is a possible Russian attack against the country, with bombs.

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, jets of the Royal Air Force have already launched an offensive against an aircraft approaching the British “area of ​​interest”. According to a spokesman for the Royal Air Force, the government does not intend to give further details about the offensive until the operation is completed.

The UK Defense Journal website stated that the intercepted aircraft was Russian and presented a risk of bombing. The onslaught against the Russians took place during a routine round, when the plane was identified as being in international space.

The operation, called Rapid Reaction Alert, involved two F-16 jets, as well as a Voyager plane and a Typhoon jet. They all headed towards the north of the UK to intercept the unknown plane.

On Wednesday morning (2), a British navy operation was started to monitor the movement of Russian ships, which are close to the territory of the United Kingdom.

Russia is at the center of a moment of military tension, due to threats of invasion of Ukraine. European Union countries, in addition to the United States, are against the Putin government’s move and threaten to apply sanctions against the country.