Ukraine Crisis: Why US Will Send Thousands of Soldiers to Europe

Ukrainian soldier near Donetsk

Credit, Getty Images

President Joe Biden plans to send more US troops to Europe this week amid continuing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

About 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, will be deployed to Poland and Germany. Another 1,000 who are already in Germany will go to Romania.

His deployment adds to the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if necessary.

Moscow denies plans for an offensive but has deployed around 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

