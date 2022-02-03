Unimed Fortaleza takes care of the health of its customers’ data with the help of OneTrust

Unimed is a confederation of medical cooperatives that brings together almost 350 entities across the country. With more than 4 thousand cooperative doctors, and approximately 3,500 employees, Unimed Fortaleza is one of the most expressive Unimeds in Brazil. It has the largest hospital in the system, a pediatric center, which will soon be replaced by a maternal and child hospital, eight clinics and nine laboratories of its own. With more than 350,000 clients served, the company has values ​​that guide its activities, embodied in Keys of Excellence: Safety, Courtesy, Respect and Agility.

Based on these premises, the company continually invests in the development of technologies applied to the provision and management of health services, always with a focus on taking good care of people. But if the health of patients is fundamental, another concern has been the protection of their data, since the company handles a significant and sensitive volume of information, not only from customers, but also from cooperative members, employees and suppliers.

"We understand that in the current context of Digital Transformation that we live in, taking care of people also means having a

to personal data. In this way, we seek to apply the best technologies and develop a culture of protection of rights, including the right to privacy and the protection of personal data of everyone who is part of our ecosystem.” said João Araújo Monteiro Neto, in charge of the Personal Data Protection and Privacy team at Unimed Fortaleza.

Taking care of personal data with the trusted OneTrust platform

When taking care of the health of its customers, Unimed Fortaleza deals with complex and diversified sensitive personal data that require the adoption of a series of systematized and automated governance processes. “In this way, we are constantly evolving to ensure that our processes and actions are safe and adhere to the controls established by the General Data Protection Law”, said Monteiro Neto.

To deal with the variables of the new legislation, which still undergoes frequent adaptations, Unimed Fortaleza arrived at OneTrust. “Some points were decisive for choosing this partnership, but we can highlight both the platform’s leadership position in the market, as well as the plurality of features offered, the support and specialized support in the implementation process, as well as the training and certification resources made available via my OneTrust it’s the OneTrust Certification Program”explained the foreman.

Optimizing resources and building trust with automation

Unimed Fortaleza centralized its personal data and privacy management processes in the Data Mapping Module. Based on the records, another module automates the evaluations and provides subsidies for the elaboration of RIPDs, LIAS. Together, the Third-Party Risk Management module assesses and monitors the providers that handle personal data from the healthcare provider’s customers.

The Cookies Compliance and Consent Management modules have also been implemented to inform website visitors about cookies, tracking technologies used and to give users choice and control over their preferences.

The implementation of these modules significantly supports the management of personal data at Unimed Fortaleza, contributing to the formation of a data protection culture within the company. It also allows for the production of robust evidence of adherence to the controls and obligations established by the LGPD. The company uses the Incident Response module to keep records of incidents, understand whether they result in a breach, analyze damage to individuals and determine whether notification to the ANPD or the data subject is required. “In addition to GDPR compliance, the OneTrust platform helps to optimize the operational resources of the Personal Data Protection and Privacy team and to maintain a transparent and trusting relationship with doctors and patients”, assured the person in charge.

“It is important to mention that the relationship with OneTrust is very simple and dynamic. Both the consulting team and the commercial team are very helpful and technically qualified to guide our demands”, recalled Monteiro Neto. “This is a very positive characteristic if we consider a scenario of rapid changes and adaptations”.

Customizable, future-proof technology is key to success



Vânia Ansoain de Freitas, data privacy manager at Protiviti, OneTrust’s partner in the implementation of this system, explains that the Unimed team actively participated in the tool’s implementation workshops and used the consultancy to customize the modules according to their needs. , both visual and technical.

“Currently, the Unimed Fortaleza platform is in full operation, fulfilling the necessary demands and very satisfied with the performance. Some specific doubts are resolved via email, without any impact on the functioning of the platform as a whole”, concluded the data privacy manager at Protiviti.

Another point highlighted by the company from Ceará is that, as it is modular and dynamic, the OneTrust platform can easily meet new demands. “The Privacy Program evolves as guidelines are announced by the National Data Protection Agency – ANPD or by the National Health Agency – ANS”, said the executive. “We are maturing our practices and controls. We also observe the regulatory developments of the GDPR, especially those related to the treatment of health data and sensitive personal data”, said Monteiro Neto. “And we know that the OneTrust platform will be able to support us in all these new developments as they arise”, concluded the executive.

