US Army Will Dismiss Soldiers Who Don’t Vaccinate Against Covid | World

The United States Army announced on Wednesday (2) that it will discharge soldiers who refuse to comply with the norm of being vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Unvaccinated soldiers pose a risk to the force and jeopardize readiness,” said US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth.

“We will initiate involuntary removal procedures for soldiers who reject the vaccination order and are not awaiting a final decision on an exemption request.”

More than 3,000 soldiers could be released, according to the entity. The number represents less than 1% of the 482,000 active-duty members the US Army had at the end of 2021.

As of January 26, six high-ranking officers, including two battalion commanders, had been dismissed for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. The Army also “reprimanded” in writing 3,073 soldiers who broke the order.

The US Navy has already laid off about 40 members, and the Marine Corps more than 300. The situation is particularly sensitive in the Navy as a single case of Covid-19 can cause an outbreak that takes entire ships or submarines out of service.

According to the Pentagon, 97% of the approximately 1.4 million active-duty US military personnel have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

