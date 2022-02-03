US diabetes deaths top 100,000 for second year in a row – 1/31/2022

More than 100,000 Americans died of diabetes in 2021, the second year in a row the milestone has been reached, prompting calls for a federal mobilization similar to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The new numbers come as a panel of experts urges Congress to revolutionize treatment and prevention, including recommendations to move beyond medical intervention.

A report published earlier this month calls for broader policy to stem the diabetes epidemic, such as promoting healthy food, ensuring paid maternity leave, taxing sugary drinks and expanding access to affordable housing, among other areas.

In 2019, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, claiming 87,000 lives, reflecting a long-term failure to deal with the disease that left many vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic, creating new obstacles to accessing treatment.

Since then, diabetes deaths in the country have risen sharply, surpassing 100,000 in each of the past two years and representing a new record high, according to a Reuters analysis of interim death data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Diabetes-related deaths are up 17% in 2020 and 15% in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This excludes deaths directly attributable to Covid-19. The CDC agreed with Reuters’ analysis and said additional deaths from 2021 were still being counted.

“The high number of deaths from diabetes for the second year in a row is certainly cause for alarm,” said Dr. Paul Hsu, an epidemiologist at the UCLA School of Public Health. “Type 2 diabetes is relatively preventable, so it’s even more tragic that so many deaths are happening.”

In a new report, the National Clinical Treatment Commission created by Congress said the United States needed to take a broader approach to preventing people from developing type 2 diabetes, the most common form, and to helping those already diagnosed avoid complications. that threaten their lives.

About 37 million Americans, or 11% of the population, have diabetes, and one in three Americans will develop the chronic disease if current trends continue, according to the commission.

“Diabetes in the US cannot be seen just as a medical or health problem, but also needs to be considered a societal problem that involves many sectors, including food, housing, commerce, transportation and the environment,” the commission wrote in its January 5 report to Congress and the US Department of Health and Human Services.