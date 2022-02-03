US operation in Syria leaves 13 dead; Pentagon says mission ‘was a success’ | World

2 of 2 A building targeted by US special operations forces at night against suspected jihadists in northwest Syria. The attack left 13 people dead, including 7 civilians, on February 3, 2022. — Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP

A building that was the target of a night attack by US special operations forces against suspected jihadists in northwest Syria. The attack left 13 people dead, including 7 civilians, on February 3, 2022. — Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP