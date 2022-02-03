US operation in Syria leaves 13 dead; Pentagon says mission ‘was a success’ | World

US special forces carried out a counter-terror operation in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon announced. The target would be a jihadist leader.
The mission left 13 dead, including 7 civilians (3 women and four children), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an NGO that has a wide network of informants in the country.
It is the biggest operation by US forces in Syria since October 2019, when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State group, was killed.
US soldiers landed by helicopter near camps for displaced people in the town of Atme, in Idlib province. Gunshots and explosions were heard during the two-hour action.
France Presse news agency says the target was a two-story building in an area surrounded by trees, and part of the building was destroyed in the attack. (see image below).
The Pentagon said special forces “performed an overnight counter-terror mission in northwest Syria” and “the mission was a success”. “There were no casualties among American forces”.
The overcrowded Atme camps, near the border with Turkey, would be used as a base by the extremist leaders, who hide among the displaced.
Idlib is a region in northwestern Syria that is not controlled by dictator Bashar al-Assad. Extremist groups and insurgents battle the government in a civil war that has lasted more than a decade. (see video below, from March 2021).
Idlib and the neighboring provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia are dominated by HTS (Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, or “Organization for the Liberation of the Levant”), the former al-Qaeda branch nto Sirgo.
The province is also home to rebel groups and other extremist groups such as Hurras Al Din (“Guardians of Religion”).
Attacks by Russia and the US
All factions have already been targets of airstrikes, mainly from the Syrian government and the Russia (which supports the Assad regime).
The US-led international coalition and US special forces also carry out attacks in the region, but helicopter operations are rare.
The complex war in Syria, a fragmented country with the presence of various insurgent and terrorist groups, has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 people since 2011.